Herzog tasks Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government after Oct 27 election

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form a government after the Oct 27 election, launching complex coalition talks. Eisenkot has 28 days, with a possible two-week extension, to secure a majority in the Knesset.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government on Sunday, Nov 8, 2026, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

The move gives the former military chief the first chance to build a coalition after the Oct 27 election. Herzog said a majority of Knesset members supported giving Eisenkot the task in consultations with the parties. Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible two-week extension from the president.

Also read Israel's Herzog Gives Opposition Leader Eisenkot First Chance to Form Government

At the ceremony, Herzog said: I hope with all my heart that whatever government is formed will lead to unity, connection and healing among all segments of our people - for our very existence depends on it, and we have only one country. Eisenkot promised leadership that people can trust, that will act in the interests of the public and that represents all parts of society. An absolute majority of Knesset members representing the Israeli public support change, he said.

I intend to navigate the situation with patience, humility, composure and a deep commitment to a Jewish, equal, liberal, and secure Israel, Eisenkot said. He has vowed to form a government as quickly as possible. The announcement does not guarantee Eisenkot will become prime minister. The Oct 27 election gave neither his bloc nor Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's a clear majority in parliament.

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If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu could then be given a chance to put together a coalition. If Netanyahu also fails, the country would return to elections early next spring. Israel's new members of Knesset will be sworn in on Tuesday evening. Netanyahu and his cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity, with limited powers, until a coalition is formed.

Arab Parties Key To Coalition Success

Arab-led parties are among the possible kingmakers and most politically fraught potential allies. They made historic gains in the election thanks to high voter turnout among Israel's Arab citizens. Only one Arab party, Ra'am, has ever joined a governing coalition, in 2021. Ra'am has said it will support Eisenkot, but the party does not have enough seats on its own to give him a parliamentary majority.

Breaking with decades of precedent, the second Arab-led party, the Joint List, has offered to support Eisenkot from outside the coalition to end Netanyahu's grip on power. That cooperation is fraught for both sides. For the Joint List, it would mean backing a government unlikely to end Israel's wars or curb settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

For Eisenkot and other opposition parties, it would mean aligning with parties that criticize Israel's policies and reject its identity as a Jewish state. One of Eisenkot's partners, the more conservative Yisrael Beytenu party, already has said it will not join a coalition with Arab-led parties. Eisenkot has laid out four conditions for parties that want to join him.

They must recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, accept its declaration of independence, support military, national or civil service for all citizens, and declare the Hamas militant group a terrorist group. It remains unclear whether his would-be Arab partners are ready to accept these conditions. Netanyahu has repeatedly asserted unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen by Arab parties. In a pressure tactic on Eisenkot, he says any alliance with these parties would be an act of betrayal.

Security Probe And Draft Exemption Hurdles

Israel's Shin Bet security agency has launched an investigation into possible foreign interference in the vote. The country's Central Elections Committee and Herzog say the vote was valid and even if wrongdoing is found, it did not have a significant impact on the electoral results. Aside from seeking the support of the Arab-led parties, Eisenkot has two options: a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu or an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which demand military exemptions for their community.

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Eisenkot and his partners made equal military service a central part of their campaign. Specifically, they are seeking an end to the long-standing draft exemptions. The religious parties, which were part of Netanyahu's outgoing coalition, want to preserve them, calling them essential to their devout lifestyle. But the exemptions have grown especially controversial among the broader public during the past three years of war.

Anticipating its position as a swing vote, the ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism has left the door open to cooperating with Eisenkot. Each likely scenario appears to entail compromises or broken promises. Israel remains scarred by the Hamas-led attacks of Oct 7, 2023, and the multifront wars they triggered. Despite tenuous ceasefires, Israel's military remains engaged in fighting Hamas militants in Gaza and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Ongoing Wars And US Political Shifts

The war the country launched jointly with the United States against Iran remains unresolved as well. Both Eisenkot and Herzog mentioned these challenges on Sunday, as well as what Herzog called the new political situation in the United States. U.S. midterm elections suggested weakening support for Israel on both sides of the aisle, Herzog said.

Asked about Eisenkot being given the first chance at forming a new government in Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Netanyahu and Eisenkot are similar in terms of policy and their views. And I guess he said very nice things about me. He says he loves Trump, Trump said. The comments came as Washington watches the coalition talks closely.

Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar (Straight) Party, campaigned to oust Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after elections held in a deeply divided country. The path to a majority remains uncertain. Herzog said the political system faces a test of responsibility. The coming weeks will determine whether Israel avoids a fifth election in a short span.

Party leaders are expected to begin formal talks in the coming days.