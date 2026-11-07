Israel's President Appoints Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

President Isaac Herzog has tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a coalition after the October 27 election resulted in a deadlocked Knesset with no clear majority.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog formally announced on Saturday that he has chosen Gadi Eisenkot to lead the effort to establish a new national government. This directive follows a highly contentious and deadlocked general election held on October 27 that failed to produce a decisive winner or a clear majority in parliament. Eisenkot, a former military chief and the leader of the Yashar party, now holds the critical mandate to attempt coalition building in the 120-seat Knesset. The appointment marks a significant moment as Eisenkot serves as the strongest political rival to the current longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Eisenkot Nomination Details

The selection of Gadi Eisenkot comes after Arab political leaders nominated him first, providing him with the highest number of endorsements from lawmakers. This strategic move was driven by deep frustration among Arab representatives regarding the racist policies associated with Netanyahu and his far-right alliance partners. Despite receiving these crucial endorsements, Eisenkot has publicly stated that he will not join forces with Arab parties as formal members of a governing coalition. Consequently, he must find alternative pathways to secure the required 61 seats needed to form a stable administration.

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Coalition Building Strategies

Eisenkot now faces a 28-day deadline to negotiate the formation of a government, a period that can be extended by an additional 14 days if necessary. Several potential strategies exist for his administration, though analysts suggest each faces substantial hurdles. He could attempt to establish a minority government that relies on external support from Arab parties without them joining the cabinet. Alternatively, he might seek a unity government with his primary opponent, Benjamin Netanyahu, despite previous tensions. A third, less likely option involves forging a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have historically opposed.

Election Results and Seat Distribution

The October 27 election results reveal a fragmented political landscape with no single bloc commanding a majority. Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party secured the most seats of any individual party, winning 27 out of 120 in the Knesset. However, Netanyahu's broader religious-nationalist coalition totaled only 53 seats, falling short of the 61-seat threshold required to govern independently. Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest political force with 21 seats. His broader coalition, which includes four centre-left to right-wing Jewish-led parties, won a combined 48 seats. Meanwhile, two parties representing Israel's Arab minority achieved an unprecedented 19 seats combined, highlighting a significant shift in voter behavior.

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Eisenkot Background and Stance

Gadi Eisenkot, aged 66, is the son of Moroccan immigrants and would become the first prime minister from Israel's Mizrahi community if successful. He entered politics only in 2022, briefly serving in Netanyahu's wartime cabinet after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. He later returned to the opposition, where he openly criticized Netanyahu's leadership and the management of the military campaign in Gaza. Eisenkot has vowed never to serve in a government with Netanyahu. His personal stake in the conflict is profound, as he lost a son and two nephews in the fighting in Gaza since 2023.

Future Scenarios and Timeline

If Gadi Eisenkot fails to form a government within the allotted timeframe, the President may invite another candidate to attempt the task. The entire process allows for approximately 100 days before a failure results in a mandatory new election. Eisenkot's political platform emphasizes security credentials, citing his Dahiyeh doctrine developed during the 2006 war with Hezbollah. He has also criticized settler violence against Palestinians and opposes Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. The weeks following his nomination are expected to involve protracted negotiations as he assesses the viability of his political alliances.