Israel's president tapped opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to form a government after 67 lawmakers recommended him, but deep disagreements over Arab and ultra-Orthodox support leave his path to a coalition uncertain.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog announced late Saturday that he would task Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government, after 67 members of Knesset recommended him for the position.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received 46 recommendations, and one faction of seven MKs chose not to recommend anyone. Eisenkot has been invited to the President's Residence on Sunday at 5 p.m. to receive the mandate. Once officially tasked, he will have 28 days to build a coalition majority in the Knesset, with a possible 14-day extension from the president. If he fails, the mandate may be passed to another candidate, presumably Netanyahu.

Also read Israel's President Appoints Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

If all attempts fail, the parliament will dissolve, forcing new elections by mid-2027. During the round of consultations, factions totaling 67 members of Knesset recommended Yashar Leader Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government, Herzog's spokesman said. The recommendations gave Eisenkot a clear advantage but did not resolve the contradictions within his potential coalition. Of the 67 MKs who recommended him, 19 belong to Arab-led parties, while the Zionist change bloc holds only 48 seats.

Netanyahu's coalition plunged from a peak of 68 seats to just 53 in the Oct. 27 election. The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot won 48 seats, and Arab-led parties secured the other 19, an unprecedented showing amid the highest Arab election turnout. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot secured a majority in the 120-member Knesset, where a coalition needs at least 61 seats to govern. Eisenkot now faces significant challenges on the road to becoming prime minister.

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Eisenkot Faces Coalition Challenges

He has three options: a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, support from Arab-led parties, or an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which demand military exemptions for their community. Eisenkot, a former army chief, and his partners made equal military service a central part of their campaign, seeking an end to the long-standing draft exemptions enjoyed by the ultra-Orthodox. To establish a majority government with 61 MKs and the haredi parties, Eisenkot needs both United Torah Judaism's seven seats and Shas's six.

But the ultra-Orthodox parties want to preserve their military exemptions, which they say are needed to preserve their devout lifestyle. The exemptions have grown especially controversial among the broader public during the past three years of war. United Torah Judaism has left the door open to cooperating with Eisenkot as a potential swing vote. Support from Arab-led parties also faces opposition within Eisenkot's bloc.

The Joint List, an alliance of Communist and Arab Nationalist groups, said it will support Eisenkot from outside the coalition to end Netanyahu's grip on power, breaking with decades of precedent. Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party would also support an Eisenkot government even without guarantees of fund allocation, legislative goals or policy declarations, a senior party official said. Abbas told Haaretz that his priority is to replace Netanyahu's government.

Arab Party Support Remains Uncertain

But Eisenkot has laid out conditions for any Arab party to join his coalition, including recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and declaring the Palestinian militant group Hamas a terrorist organization during his post-election meeting with President Herzog. One of Eisenkot's partners, the more conservative Yisrael Beytenu party, already has said it will not join a coalition with Arab-led parties.

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For the Joint List, cooperation would mean backing a government unlikely to end Israel's wars or curb settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank. Netanyahu has repeatedly claimed the election was stolen by Arab parties, which rallied their supporters to vote in large numbers, but he has offered little evidence to support the claims.

Israel's Shin Bet security agency has launched an investigation into possible foreign interference in the vote, but the Central Elections Commission and Herzog say the vote was valid and even if wrongdoing is found, it did not have a significant impact on the result. Netanyahu called for a national unity government with Eisenkot on Saturday night.

President Seeks Path to Government

The disagreements among his potential coalition partners are so deep that Herzog himself sought clarification over the weekend on how Eisenkot intends to overcome them. Following the round of consultations he held last week, the president conducted additional consultations through telephone conversations with several party leaders. After Herzog announced Saturday that he would tap Eisenkot, the candidate vowed to form a government as quickly as possible.

Now is the time to form a national emergency government, Eisenkot wrote on X. I will do everything I can to ensure we are worthy.