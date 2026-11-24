Breast cancer survivor Sarah Strimel Bentley apologizes for mis singing O Canada lyrics at a New York Islanders game, citing menopause and asking for compassion.

During a high-profile National Hockey League matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs, singer Sarah Strimel Bentley issued a public apology for mispronouncing the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem. The incident occurred at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, where Bentley performed before a crowd of approximately 18,000 fans. Her error, which replaced the traditional line with an incorrect phrase, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, drawing significant attention from sports commentators and fans alike.

The Performance Error And Immediate Reaction

Bentley, who was scheduled to sing both the United States and Canadian national anthems, admitted to botching the Canadian portion during her Monday night performance. Instead of singing the traditional lyric we stand on guard for thee, she repeatedly sang we lend our hearts to thee throughout the rendition. She later described the experience of performing in front of such a large audience for an anthem she had not sung in many years as terrifying, acknowledging that she made a significant mistake that was widely noticed.

Also read Maple Leafs beat Islanders 3-2 to end nine-game losing streak

The error was particularly conspicuous because it was highlighted by Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, who appeared visibly confused during the performance. The team even incorporated the mistaken lyrics into their own social media presence during the game, posting a humorous message directed at player Jake McCabe that read: Jake McCabe, would lend my heart ot thee. This playful interaction from the opposing team amplified the visibility of the incident, ensuring that the clip circulated rapidly across digital media channels.

Cancer Survivor Requests Compassion From Fans

In a video statement posted on Instagram on Monday night, Bentley addressed the controversy directly while still at the arena. She identified herself as a breast cancer survivor and explained that she was undergoing menopause as a result of her treatment. She stated that she practiced the lyrics extensively but asked fans to show more empathy given her health struggles. She emphasized that the evening was dedicated to Hockey Fights Cancer, an annual event supporting those battling, overcoming, or who have lost their fight with cancer, and requested that people be easier on someone who is just a human being.

Advertisement

Bentley noted that menopause causes her to forget things, adding a personal context to her on-air mistake. She appeared emotional while delivering her message, fighting back tears as she spoke about the challenges she has faced. Her explanation shifted the narrative from a simple performance error to a discussion about the physical and mental toll of cancer treatment. By sharing her personal health history, she hoped to foster a sense of understanding rather than criticism from the public.

Support From Sports Media And Future Steps

Notable figures in the sports media world rallied behind Bentley, including Sportnet broadcaster Elliotte Friedman. Friedman publicly defended her, reminding the public of the rigorous medical treatments she underwent to survive her diagnosis. He noted that she completed eight rounds of chemotherapy and 28 rounds of radiation before beating the disease. Friedman stated that he understood the pressure of stumbling on a big stage and encouraged fans to remember her fight to get to that point rather than focusing solely on the error.

Despite the initial shock of the mistake, Bentley concluded her apology video by expressing gratitude for the grace shown by her audience. She reaffirmed her love for Canada and correctly quoted the final line of the anthem during her closing remarks. She indicated that she hopes to have the opportunity to make amends for the incident in future performances. The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes associated with live public performances, especially during major sporting events that draw international attention and diverse audiences.