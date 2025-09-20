Island Xpressions Salon Opens in Langford, Addressing a Need for Inclusive Hair Care

A new hair and beauty studio, Island Xpressions, has opened in Langford, BC, specializing in services for multicultural and afro-textured hair. Owner Eleithia Bedward, a Jamaican immigrant, recognized a gap in the market and created a welcoming space for all, with a focus on community and inclusivity.

Island Xpressions Hair and Beauty Studio, a new business in Langford , has opened its doors, filling a significant need in the community. The salon, owned by Eleithia Bedward, a Jamaican native, provides specialized services for multicultural and afro-textured hair , a service that was previously lacking in the area. Bedward, who transitioned from a background in law and business, realized the need for this type of salon after moving to Langford from Kelowna 3.5 years ago.

The salon's opening represents a significant step forward in providing inclusive beauty services to the local community. The studio’s primary focus is to cater to the needs of individuals with afro-textured hair, a clientele that has often faced challenges in finding skilled stylists and appropriate products. \The salon’s impact extends beyond just hair services; it has become a community hub. Clients like Ruth Fowler, originally from Nigeria, express their delight at having a space where they can receive specialized care and relax. Fowler highlights the convenience and joy of having a salon tailored to their hair needs, a stark contrast to the hours spent doing hair at home. The team at Island Xpressions consists of expert stylists specially trained in the nuances of multicultural and afro-textured hair. This expertise ensures clients receive the care and understanding they deserve, avoiding the negative experiences of the past, such as being refused service due to a lack of knowledge. Bedward emphasizes that the salon is committed to being accessible, both culturally and financially, offering services and products across a range of price points. Her slogan, elevating beauty, celebrating culture, encapsulates the studio's commitment to inclusivity and creating a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. \Island Xpressions offers more than just hair care; it also provides barber services for men and a wide range of organic products carefully selected and sourced. However, the essence of the studio, as described by Fowler, is community. It's a space designed by and for the community, and Bedward’s hard work and vision are celebrated by clients. Fowler emphasizes that the salon is a place of belonging, creating a feeling of acceptance. The positive atmosphere has also spread throughout the local community, with people expressing their enthusiasm and support through calls and visits. Bedward expresses her appreciation for the positive feedback and support, recognizing the encouraging impact of the salon on the local community. The salon's commitment extends beyond just hair care, offering barber services for men, providing organic products, and above all, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging, proving to be an important and valuable addition to Langford





