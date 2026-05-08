Islamic State-Affiliated Group Kills 40 in Deadly Attacks on Congo Villages

An Islamic State-affiliated group, the Allied Democratic Forces, carried out deadly attacks in eastern Congo, killing at least 40 people and destroying homes. The assaults occurred near the border with Uganda, with victims reported in both North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Amnesty International has accused the group of war crimes, while Congo faces threats from numerous other rebel factions.

KINSHASA, Congo — An Islamic State -affiliated group launched a series of brutal attacks on villages in eastern Congo near the border with Uganda, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people and the destruction of homes through burning and looting, according to a local civil society group.

The assaults were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) over a 24-hour period from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, as reported by Charité Banza, the leader of the Ituri civil society group, and Kinos Katua, a member of the group residing in the affected area. The ADF, which originated in Uganda and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019, has long been active in the volatile border region, conducting frequent attacks on civilian populations.

Banza informed The Associated Press that 25 individuals were killed in villages within the Beni territory of North Kivu, while another 15 lost their lives in Ituri province. The actual death toll could be higher, as several residents remain unaccounted for following the attacks, Katua noted. Earlier this week, Amnesty International released a report condemning the ADF for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, highlighting the group's systematic targeting of civilians.

The ADF is one of many armed factions operating in Congo, known for its repeated and indiscriminate violence against innocent populations. In a particularly gruesome incident in July 2025, the group massacred 66 people in eastern Congo, an event the United Nations described as a bloodbath. Beyond the ADF, Congo faces security threats from approximately 100 other rebel groups, with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group being one of the most prominent.

The M23 has captured several key cities in the eastern region, further exacerbating the country's instability. Jean-yves Kamale, reporting for The Associated Press, highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, where violence and displacement have become endemic





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Islamic State-affiliated group kills at least 40 in Congo attacksAn Islamic State-affiliated group attacked villages in Congo near the Uganda border, killing at least 40 people and burning and looting homes. The Allied Democratic Forces, with roots in Uganda, has long operated in the border region and has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The death toll may rise as several residents remain missing. The ADF is one of many groups operating in Congo, with the M23 rebel group also posing a significant threat.

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