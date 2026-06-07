Islam Mitchell Dominates, Secures Late Choke Victory at UFC Vegas 118

Islam 'The Bull' Mitchell showcased his ground control skills, securing a hard-fought victory over opponent Luna at UFC Vegas 118. Mitchell, fighting on short notice, dominated the fight before locking in an arm-triangle choke for the win. Post-fight, Mitchell discussed his move to bantamweight and his comfort at 135 pounds.

In a dominant display of ground control , Islam 'The Bull' Mitchell secured a hard-fought victory over opponent Luna at UFC Vegas 118. Mitchell, stepping in on short notice, dictated the pace throughout the fight, eventually locking in an arm-triangle choke with less than ten seconds remaining, forcing Luna to tap.

Post-fight, Mitchell attributed his arm fatigue to his relentless grappling, stating, 'I was squeezing so hard with my arms the whole fight... It was actually hard for me to elbow and punch him.

' Mitchell, who moved down to bantamweight in 2022 after a knockout loss at featherweight, has since won both of his fights in his new division. He feels more comfortable at 135 pounds, saying, 'I'm a real '35er' and 'thank God I'm not fighting guys that are 200 pounds.





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Islam Mitchell UFC Vegas 118 Ground Control Arm-Triangle Choke Bantamweight

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