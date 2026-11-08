Study of 40,000 songs finds lyrics have lost emotional intensity since 1947

A Michigan State University study of nearly 40,000 English-language songs from 1947 to 2024 finds both positive and negative emotions in lyrics declined over time, while anger and anxiety words rose.

A new study from Michigan State University finds that popular song lyrics have lost emotional intensity over nearly eight decades, with both positive and negative emotions declining while anger and anxiety words increased.

The research, published last month in Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and the Arts, analyzed nearly 40,000 English-language songs from 230 artists across different genres released between 1947 and 2024. Researchers used a program called LIWC, the Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count, which analyzes text-based language for emotional components such as words linked to anxiety and sadness, along with social references and mentions of friends and family.

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Lyric Emotions Decline Over Time

Logan Gibson, one of the authors who led the study, told CTV News in a Sunday interview that when looking at how music by specific artists changed over time, all emotions, both positive and negative, declined. He said this could suggest emotional stability as people go through their lives, adding that they are able to handle their emotions better.

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Though researchers found that both good and bad emotions in artists lyrics declined over the years, lyrics conveying anxiety went against the trend. Specific anxious phrases included I am nervous, I am shaking and palms sweating. References to family and friends also went down over time. When looking at lyrics across historical time, researchers found both positive and negative emotional lyrics decreased, while emotionally angry words increased.

The researchers suspected this could reflect an increase in loneliness over the decades. Gibson said the greater anger seen in lyrics was thought to be associated with the same social isolation, where greater social isolation in previous studies has been shown to lead to increases in anger. William Chopik, another researcher involved in the study, explained that the study simply tallied the words in the lyrics and did not dig into their meaning.

Anger Increases In Modern Lyrics

He said it really just counted different types of words rather than trying to analyze deep metaphors or similar devices. He added that it would often just flag associations with very clear words. The study also looked at whether specific genres of music fell above or below a given word category, using pop music as the reference group. They found that rap had fewer angry words than pop, while metal had more.

On the study takeaway message, Gibson said that over historical time, less emotional lyrics could reflect shifts in themes and what songs are about. He said maybe the things resonating with audiences are not highly emotional, but actually less emotional. That could be because of changes in the way the music industry works and what people are looking for in music, depending on what resonates with them, Gibson added.

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Pop Music Shifts Away Emotion

Chopik said what cultures produce can be really informative to the moment we are thinking about or what we are concerned about. He said at least from the study, it looks like a massive cathartic release of emotion is not necessarily the thing that popular artists are singing about. While popular songwriters like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier have captured massive international audiences with gripping, emotional lyrics, the research suggests songs over time have lost their feelings.