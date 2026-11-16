St. John's residents debate timing of Christmas lights as city moves Bowring Park lighting to Nov. 28

A St. John's homeowner and a professional light installer say Dec. 1 is the right time to turn on Christmas lights, while the city has moved its Bowring Park lighting ceremony to Nov. 28 to bring joy during a long winter.

The City of St. John's has moved its annual park lighting ceremony in Bowring Park ahead to Nov. 28, as residents debate how early is too early for Christmas lights.

Wanda Garrett's New Permanent Holiday Lights

Last winter, weather delays forced the celebration to Dec. 13. Wanda Garrett's house in the Kilbride neighbourhood of St. John's, N.L. , is set to become the envy of the neighbourhood. Perched at the very end of a residential street, she is in the perfect position to display her brand-new permanent holiday lights, hung up and fastened in place on Friday.

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I'm at the top of the hill, so everybody will see it, she said Friday morning, as installers circled her home. There is only one thing left to do: flip those lights on. It's a little too soon for me, she said. My daughter, who this is her Christmas gift by the way, she would want to turn them on right away.

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But I usually wait till December 1st. It's just a date that I've always done. With the calendar flipped past Remembrance Day commemorations, there is little to stop homeowners like Garrett from putting up their Christmas decorations and turning up the holiday cheer. But even some of the pros, like the installers working on her house Friday, say it is too early to start decking the halls just yet. There's definitely a stage where it's too early, said Charles Bell.

If you're celebrating Christmas before Halloween, I think there might, there could be some questioning going on there. Bell is taking on permanent light installation as a side-hustle, away from his normal 9-5 job working at a bank. He agrees with Garrett that Dec. 1 just seems like the right time to flip the switch. That's when you kind of see everybody around the city and retail outlets start to pick up their celebrations for the holiday season, he said.

Charles Bell Welcomes Early Booking Requests

In my mind, that's a good time. But the bookings for his new business, now two years in, start to fill up around Nov. 1. He is happy to accommodate those wanting to install early. If people want to get it done now, more than happy to do it, he said with a smile.

Bell installs so-called permanent holiday lights, LEDs on a strip with fixtures that can be screwed into siding or soffits underneath a roof. It is the latest trend in holiday decorating. Usually it picks up when Costco brings in the Govee lights, he said. It started about two weeks ago.

Those lights can be controlled by a phone app to change colours and brightness, making them perfect, Bell said, for all-year-round use. We want to grow and expand our service beyond just this time of year. We want to get into installs in the spring and summer, because these lights can be used to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Canada Day, anything like that.

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While both Bell and Garrett are happy to wait for now, there is some evidence that others in St. John's are anxious for holiday cheer to come. This winter, the City of St. John's has moved its annual park lighting ceremony in Bowring Park ahead to Nov. 28. Weather delays forced the celebration to Dec. 13 last year. St. John's resident Luke Whelan flipped the switch to turn on Christmas lights all across Bowring Park in December 2025.

City Moves Bowring Park Lighting Ceremony Forward

I think we're just looking for some joy, said Councillor Jill Bruce. I just think that these lights in the park bring people so much joy. Bruce said the city moved up their timeline due to resident feedback, and there have been plenty more requests to keep the lights on longer into the winter too. We have a long winter season that starts sometimes in November and doesn't end until, like, April, she said.

So it's just encouraging people to get out over the Christmas season. And if that brings people joy, we are all for it. The lights in Bowring Park have already been installed, with some just final touches to go, but Bruce said the city is not looking to just turn them on suddenly. She says the festival atmosphere of the lighting ceremony is worth waiting for.

I think that I think we found a good balance here, she said. I wouldn't want to do it before Remembrance Day. I think we found the sweet spot. I think like the end of November is a nice time.