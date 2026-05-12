The news text discusses a situation where a manager suspects one of the employees is slacking and wants proof. The manager asks the employee to take a picture or video of the suspected employee doing something not allowed, such as browsing the web or scrolling social media on their phone while at their desk. The employee is uncomfortable with the request and wants to know if it is legal and if they could get in trouble for refusing.

Is it legal for my boss to ask me to take a picture or video of a co-worker for evidence? My manager suspects one of my coworkers is slacking and wants proof.

Because I sit behind them, my manager asked me to take a picture or video of them when they’re doing something that’s not allowed, such as browsing the web or scrolling social media on their phone while at their desk. This feels wrong to snitch on my colleague, especially when I think they’re going to use it to fire them. I’ve been avoiding it but my manager keeps asking if I’ve gotten the evidence already.

Is this allowed or even legal to do in the workplace, to ask someone to get evidence like this? Could I get in trouble for taking the photos and video, or for telling my boss I don’t want to do it? What should I do





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Employee Monitoring Employer Policies Invasion Of Privacy Legitimate Performance Concerns Legally Questionable Privacy Law Criminal Law Ontario Common Law Criminal Code Territory Legitimate Performance Concerns Invasion Of Privacy Legally Questionable Privacy Law Criminal Law Ontario Common Law Criminal Code Territory

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