Iron deficiency is a common health issue in the US, affecting millions of women. It can cause a range of problems, including fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and hair thinning. Experts recommend diagnosing and treating iron deficiency to prevent complications, especially in pregnant women.

Iron deficiency, a widespread health issue in the US, can cause a range of problems including fatigue, difficulty concentrating , and hair thinning . According to experts, about 30 million US women have iron deficiency, with 15% experiencing iron deficiency anemia.

This condition occurs when the body's iron stores are low enough that the bone marrow fails to produce enough red blood cells. Iron deficiency can be caused by heavy menstrual periods, inflammatory bowel disease, and other underlying health issues. It is essential to diagnose and treat iron deficiency to prevent complications, especially in pregnant women. The problem disproportionately affects Black people, with half of them experiencing iron deficiency.

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Iron Deficiency Health Issue US Fatigue Difficulty Concentrating Hair Thinning

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