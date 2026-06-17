Iraq's Ayman Hussein Shines with Header Against Norway at World Cup

Ayman Hussein's header cancels Haaland's opener, giving Iraq a moment of pride on their World Cup return after 40 years.

Iraq 's return to the World Cup after a 40-year absence was marked by a moment of brilliance from striker Ayman Hussein . In the 39th minute of their group stage match against Norway, Hussein rose above the defense to power a header past the goalkeeper, cancelling out Erling Haaland 's earlier opener.

The goal sent the Iraqi supporters into raptures, a rare moment of joy for a nation that has endured decades of conflict and hardship. Though Iraq ultimately lost the match 2-1 after a late own goal from Hussein, his strike was a testament to his resilience and the team's fighting spirit. It was only the second World Cup goal in Iraq's history, and it came from a player whose personal story is as compelling as his footballing talent.

Hussein's journey to the World Cup has been fraught with tragedy and perseverance. Born in Baghdad, he lost his father at the age of 12 when a soldier in the Iraqi army was shot dead by al-Qaeda while buying construction materials. Years later, his older brother was kidnapped during a period of unrest and has never been found. Hussein considered quitting football to support his family, but his mother urged him to pursue his dream.

That dream took him to Al-Karma and eventually to the national team, where he became the top scorer in their qualifying campaign with 12 goals. His decisive strike against Bolivia in the inter-confederation play-off secured Iraq's spot in the World Cup. Despite his heroics, Hussein faced a challenging build-up to the tournament. He was detained and questioned for seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare airport upon arrival in the United States.

Additionally, he struggled for playing time at his club Al-Karma, raising doubts about his fitness and form. However, Iraq head coach Graham Arnold expressed pride in his player's performance.

'He has had quite a few injuries during the season and for him to get through 90 minutes with that energy and scoring a goal was fantastic,' Arnold said. If Hussein can maintain this level, Iraq may yet believe they can progress from a challenging Group I that also includes 2022 runners-up France and Senegal. The team's semi-professional players prepared in Jordan due to security concerns at home, and their journey has been marked by both tragedy and triumph.

The suicide bombing that killed dozens during celebrations of their semi-final win over South Korea in the Asian Cup highlighted the perils back home. Now, on the world stage, Hussein and his teammates have given their nation something to cheer about, even if it was just a consolation goal. Their resilience embodies the spirit of a country that refuses to give up. Hussein's aerial dominance has been a key weapon for Iraq.

His ability to position himself inside the box and win headers makes him a constant threat. Against Norway, he demonstrated exactly that, rising above towering defenders to meet a cross from the right wing. The goal was a testament to his determination and technical skill. Despite the loss, Iraq's performance showed they can compete with top teams.

The support from Iraqi fans worldwide was overwhelming, with chants echoing through the stadium. For a nation that has faced so much, this World Cup appearance is a beacon of hope





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