Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi orders federal troops to secure Kurdish oil fields and border crossings, triggering mass protests in Irbil and legal challenges.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Irbil on Thursday, November 26, 2026, to protest a decisive move by the federal government of Iraq to seize control of oil operations and border crossings previously administered by Kurdish authorities. The rally marked a significant escalation in the long-standing power struggle between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, uniting rival political factions against the central government's latest directives.

The immediate trigger for the unrest was an announcement made by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. He declared that the federal government would assume full management of official and unofficial border crossings within the Kurdish region. This decision was framed as a necessary measure to combat oil smuggling and assert the state's independent national will over its territorial resources.

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Federal Authorities Seize Oil Assets

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered the federal oil ministry to take direct approval authority over all oil exports originating from the Kurdish region. The directive also transfers the management of oil fields located in the Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Nineveh provinces directly to federal control. To enforce these changes, al-Zaidi simultaneously dismissed the operations commander and police chief of Kirkuk, as well as the head of the Border Ports Commission.

Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool confirmed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, that al-Zaidi, serving as commander in chief, had ordered the deployment of military units to Kirkuk and other disputed provinces. The military directive included orders to block dirt roads that have historically been used for unauthorized oil smuggling operations in the area.

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Supreme Court Validates Federal Power

The Federal Supreme Court backed Baghdad's aggressive stance on Wednesday, issuing a ruling that federal authorities are permitted to deploy troops to secure all of Iraq's international borders. The court explicitly stated that this power includes borders located within the territories administered by the Kurdistan Region, thereby providing a legal foundation for the military deployment.

However, the court's ruling is contested by Kurdish leaders who argue it ignores the historical context of territorial control. The Federal Supreme Court asserted that the Kurdistan Region's constitutional authority extends only to the land it administered on March 19, 2003. This date precedes the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein by a single day, a technicality used to limit Kurdish claims over areas seized by peshmerga forces in the subsequent years.

Kurdish Government Condemns Centralization

The cabinet of the Kurdish regional government responded to the federal orders by declaring them a direct violation of both the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region. In a stern statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the cabinet characterized the federal measures as an attempt to return Iraq to a centralized regime, accusing Baghdad of using military rhetoric and threats to execute a premeditated plan against the regional government.

Kurdish officials argue that the federal actions disregard the 2005 constitution, which originally recognized the Kurdistan Region and its government. The dispute is rooted in the unresolved fate of disputed territories, a band of land stretching from the Syrian to the Iranian border. Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution was intended to settle these areas through a census and referendum by the end of 2007, but neither process was ever held.

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Historical Tensions Over Oil Revenues

The conflict between Irbil and Baghdad has historically centered on oil exports and the associated revenue shares, as oil accounts for approximately 90% of Iraq's national budget. The region has suffered economically from these disputes, including the suspension of federal budget transfers in 2014 and repeated delays in public employee salary payments in the years since.

Recent legal challenges have further complicated the relationship. In 2022, the Federal Supreme Court ruled the Kurdish region's oil and gas law unconstitutional. This was followed by a suspension of oil exports through Turkey in 2023, after an international arbitration body found Turkey had violated pipeline agreements by allowing independent Kurdish exports. Exports resumed in 2025 under a new agreement that placed sales under strict federal government oversight.

Political Instability and Future Outlook

The current crisis occurs against a backdrop of deep political instability in Iraq. No new cabinet has been formed since the regional elections in October 2024, and the legality of the current government is currently being challenged at the Federal Supreme Court. The deployment of federal troops to Kirkuk and other provinces raises the risk of further confrontation as Kurdish peshmerga forces, who took control of oil-rich Kirkuk in 2014, continue to assert their presence in the region.

As thousands of demonstrators hold Kurdish flags in front of the historic citadel in Irbil, the situation remains volatile. The convergence of legal rulings, military deployments, and public protest indicates that the path toward resolving the control of border crossings and oil resources will require navigating a complex landscape of constitutional interpretation and political negotiation.