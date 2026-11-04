Iranians celebrate US election setback for Trump as Houthis claim strike on Riyadh airport

Iranian officials welcomed a US election setback for President Donald Trump as Democrats won Congress, while Houthi rebels claimed a missile strike on Riyadh airport and Israel struck suspects in Lebanon.

Iranian officials were emboldened Wednesday by a stinging election setback for U.S. President Donald Trump, and world leaders waited to see whether Washington would end the war with Iran.

The election results came after U.S. voters concerned about the war and frustrated over rising fuel prices gave Democrats control of Congress in Tuesday's vote. The result was a major blow for Trump and his Republican Party. Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote Wednesday on X that Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.

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He warned that if the U.S. government ignores the vote for change, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare. But Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, dismissed thoughts that the U.S. will change its approach to the Islamic Republic. The broader region has been on edge for weeks over whether the U.S. will resume full-scale military operations against Iran. Talks are ongoing aimed at preventing renewed fighting.

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Underscoring the mutual hostility, thousands marched through Tehran on Wednesday at a government-organized demonstration commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy. Pro-government demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags and chanted Death to America and Death to Israel. Iranian government supporters stepped on U.S. and Israeli flags during the annual rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, outside the former embassy in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

Tehran Marks Embassy Takeover Anniversary

In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday claimed without providing evidence that they targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh as well as several areas in southern parts of the country. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said rebels fired a ballistic missile toward the airport, causing what he described as major damages to the airport.

Saree also claimed that the group fired a drone at a radar installation and a ballistic missile at a command and control center in the Jazan province. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify these claims. The Saudi information ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Saudi civil defense issued an alert in Riyadh overnight and other warning alerts of potential danger in Jazan and Najran early Wednesday.

Houthi Attacks and Regional Strikes

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted oil and logistic facilities as well as airports in Saudi Arabia as part of their plan to fight what they describe as the kingdom's blockade on Yemen. In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said the strike on a motorcycle in the village of Qabrikha killed one person and wounded another. The Israeli military said in a statement that it had struck two suspects who were observing IDF soldiers without providing further details.

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The attack was the first in nearly a month as such drone strikes have been rare since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in late June ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war. This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.