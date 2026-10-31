Iran Leader Threatens Immediate Response to Any Attack as Strait of Hormuz Reopening Proposal Reached

Iran's supreme leader warns of an immediate, geographically unlimited response to any U.S. or Israeli threat, while Iran's foreign minister says a proposal could fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in two days. Regional leaders urge calm as diplomatic efforts continue.

Iran's supreme leader threatened an immediate response to any potential attack without geographic limits as diplomatic efforts continued to prevent a return to all-out war.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said that any kind and level of threat from the United States or Israel should face an immediate response, the official IRNA news agency reported. State media said Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, made the comments while meeting with military chiefs. He also called for an updated list of potential U.S. and Israeli targets.

Also read Oil set for fourth monthly gain as Hormuz tanker attack highlights supply risks from war

Khamenei Seeks Updated U.S. And Israeli Targets

Khamenei became supreme leader after the first wave of strikes killed his father and other high-ranking officials. He has been meeting with a series of senior officials in recent weeks, according to state media. Iran's top diplomat said a new proposal has been reached with mediators that would shorten the time to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to two days. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iranian diplomats were in Qatar for discussions.

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Last month, Araghchi floated a proposal to reopen the critical waterway within a week if the U.S. agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions. That was rejected. In an interview with Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, Araghchi also said Iran is not planning to meet with U.S. officials, but said recent American efforts toward broader dialogue are considered a positive step.

Araghchi said a decision on whether negotiations will be direct or indirect would be made once Washington agrees to Iran's conditions. The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said he has not responded to a letter from U.S. Vice President JD Vance and that the tone has completely changed. Maj. Gen.

Mohsen Rezaei in a new interview with state television called the change in tone a very good sign. He also said he had not responded. Rezaei, who state media this past week said has met with Iran's supreme leader, also said there has been no decision to change Iran's nuclear doctrine. Washington seeks to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

Rezaei Cites Positive Shift In U.S. Tone

Tehran has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful and has wanted to discuss the issue later. Former Middle East adviser Aaron David Miller said he sees escalation as inevitable and likely to head into the New Year. Saudi Arabia's vice minister of foreign affairs, Waleed ElKhereiji, said the message from the region is that it wants a return to peace.

Speaking at a security forum in Bahrain, ElKhereiji said efforts were being made to prevent a military escalation and reach an agreement that ends the crisis with Iran. If you look at the efforts that everybody is trying to do, the message is very clear. People in this part of the world want to bring peace back to the region, he said. But he said no one can predict the outcome of the efforts.

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Speaking at the same event, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said an escalation in the region would be extremely destructive. We are very confident that the second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere, he said. Syria's Foreign Minister said border security is a shared responsibility between his country and Jordan and that a high-level meeting is expected next month to discuss arrangements.

Speaking at the security forum in Bahrain, Asaad al-Shibani said there are no skirmishes between the countries. Jordan said the strikes over Syria last week killed 20 militants from the extremist Islamic State group, but acknowledged that civilians had also been killed in the attacks. Syrian authorities reported seven people killed in the strikes, most of them women and children.

Syria Evaluates Joining Saudi Defense Alliance

Separately, al-Shibani said Syria is in discussions to evaluate joining the Mecca Pact, the Saudi-led defense alliance that includes Turkey and Pakistan. Whether Syria joins or not, Syria thinks the region is in dire need of a structure that protects its security, he said. UN rights chief Volker Turk urged Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels to investigate the death in custody of a staff member of the UN Human Rights Office there.

Mohammad al-Shami, a Yemeni national, was detained in June 2024. Turk said al-Shami's family was only recently informed that he died more than a month ago and was not given a cause of death. Turk said he remains concerned for other U.N. personnel who remain detained, including seven colleagues from his office. The Houthis have claimed without evidence that detained U.N. staffers and those working with other international groups and foreign embassies in rebel-held areas were spies. The UN has denied the accusation.