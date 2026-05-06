Iranian-Canadian Groups Demand Action Against Transnational Repression and State Violence

Activists and Canadian lawmakers are calling for stronger protections for dissidents and tougher sanctions to prevent Canada from being a safe haven for Iranian regime officials.

Iran ian-Canadian advocacy groups have launched a fervent plea to the federal government in Ottawa, demanding more robust measures to safeguard democracy activists remaining within the borders of Iran and to aggressively eliminate the presence of transnational repression within Canada .

During a high-profile news conference held on Parliament Hill to commemorate Iran Accountability Week, Ardeshir Zarezadeh, a former political prisoner in Iran, voiced a deep sense of frustration regarding the lack of practical action taken by the Canadian administration. Zarezadeh emphasized that since the onset of mass-atrocity crimes in Iran earlier this year, the Government of Canada has failed to implement any tangible programs that could offer immediate relief to those suffering.

He specifically advocated for the creation of a comprehensive humanitarian program designed to assist injured anti-regime protesters by providing them with the necessary medical treatment and asylum opportunities abroad, arguing that the current diplomatic approach is insufficient given the scale of the crisis. The event, hosted by Conservative Member of Parliament James Bezan, highlighted a disturbing trend of foreign interference and harassment targeting Iranian dissidents residing in Canada.

Bezan articulated that the Iranian regime continues to persecute those fighting for women's rights and general freedom with an alarming level of cruelty. He pointed out that the regime is now employing proxies on Canadian soil to intimidate and silence individuals who have family members still living in Iran, thereby exploiting these familial ties to ensure political compliance.

Zarezadeh shared his own harrowing experience, revealing that he continues to receive frequent and threatening communications, including a recent email, which he attributes directly to the Islamic Republic. He asserted that such threats are part of a broader strategy by Tehran to stifle dissidents and prevent them from exposing the regime's crimes or fighting its influence within the Canadian borders.

This push for accountability comes amidst a volatile geopolitical climate, following a military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against the Iranian government. This conflict was precipitated by large-scale domestic protests in Iran, which the regime met with extreme violence, resulting in thousands of deaths and severe internet censorship. The Canadian leadership's response has been characterized by some as inconsistent.

Prime Minister Mark Carney initially provided unequivocal support for the military intervention, citing the necessity of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. However, his tone shifted shortly thereafter, expressing regret over the lack of consultation with the United Nations and suggesting that the conflict might be in violation of international law.

This perceived hesitation has led critics like Zarezadeh to demand greater clarity on Canada's strategy, urging the government to move beyond vague diplomacy and instead launch legal cases in global courts, increase pressure via the United Nations, and coordinate more effectively with international allies on the implementation of stringent sanctions. The human cost of the unrest in Iran is staggering, with a United Nations rapporteur estimating that at least 5,000 people have been killed, though some medical reports suggest the number could be as high as 20,000.

The regime has also been accused of widespread arbitrary arrests and executions, targeting lawyers, activists, and medical professionals. In response to these atrocities, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stated that Canada would not restore diplomatic ties until a full regime change occurs, continuing a policy of severance that began under the Harper government in 2012. To provide a legislative framework for these goals, MP James Bezan has introduced a bill to overhaul Canada's sanction regime.

The proposed legislation seeks to define transnational repression in law and expand travel bans to include the relatives of foreign officials. This measure is intended to prevent the children of autocrats from utilizing Canadian educational institutions and to stop Canada from serving as a safe haven for corrupt officials who seek to hide illicit wealth gained through kleptocracy and human rights abuses.

As the bill moves toward its first committee study, advocates hope it will signal a shift toward a more assertive stance against foreign authoritarianism





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