Iran War Volatility to Boost Commodities, Gold, Oil and Base Metals Prices to Rise

Iran war volatility has boosted commodities across the complex, and gold, oil and base metals prices will rise even after a deal - UBS. U.S.-Iran negotiations remain the most important driver of commodity markets in the near term, and an allocation to commodities can help investors hedge against inflation and energy supply shocks over the medium term.

Iran war volatility has boosted commodities across the complex, and gold, oil and base metals prices will rise even after a deal - UBS . U.S.-Iran negotiations remain the most important driver of commodity markets in the near term, and an allocation to commodities can help investors hedge against inflation and energy supply shocks over the medium term, according to Giovanni Staunovo , commodity analyst at UBS .

In a new update published Monday, Staunovo wrote that commodity market volatility is likely to remain elevated in the near term, but these fluctuations have also added up to significant gains across the complex. The price of Brent crude oil hit a four-year high of USD 126/bbl on 30 April, it was trading around USD 93/bbl at the time of writing.

Gold prices are currently around 16% below their all-time closing high in January, with higher rate expectations since the escalation of tensions weighing on sentiment. Broad commodities have gained more than 20% year to date, based on the UBS CMCI Composite total returns index in US dollars. Staunovo said that as the current geopolitical risk premium fades, the underlying fundamentals for oil, gold and base metals look supportive.

Oil product inventories are running low in various economies and could necessitate even higher prices to ration demand before stocks are refilled. Over the medium term, we expect gold to move higher amid elevated global debt burdens, persistent fiscal deficits in the US, and continued reserve diversification trends. We project further supply shortages for copper and aluminum, which should support prices over the medium term, while structural drivers e.g., electrification underpin long-term demand.

Commodities can face periods of volatility, but they can also play a valuable role in portfolios, as they have historically shown low correlation with equities and bonds. UBS analysts Dominic Schnider and Wayne Gordon said that investors are shying away from the yellow metal as yields stay high. Markets are rediscovering the concept of opportunity cost, with gold's non-yielding characteristics once again becoming a more important consideration as real rates remain elevated.

They noted that both ETF and futures demand has softened significantly, and the recent stabilization in flows is not yet sufficient to restore the strong upward momentum gold enjoyed earlier in 2026. While UBS does not believe the structural gold bull market is over, the analysts said investors may require greater patience in the face of these challenges. Still, the analysts project gold will finish the year $1,000 higher than its current price.

Looking ahead to 2027, Schnider and Gordon said that a more neutral monetary policy backdrop could weaken support for the dollar and improve investor appetite for gold once again. Commodities such as gold and oil will likely continue to deliver outsized price gains long after the Iran war is over. Continued tensions in Iran and risks in the Strait of Hormuz have added upside pressure to both prices and volatility in commodities, most notably oil.

We continue to see upside for commodities, driven by fundamentals and supply-demand imbalances alongside further geopolitical risks. Maintaining an allocation to commodities, with a focus on active management, can help investors hedge against inflation and energy supply shocks. Brent crude was trading around $72 per barrel before the strikes on Iran, but was $102 per barrel at the time.

Gold prices are currently just under 13% below their all-time closing high in January, with higher rate expectations since the escalation of tensions weighing on sentiment. Broad commodities have gained around 17% year to date, based on the UBS CMCI Composite total returns index in US dollars. Oil product inventories are running low in various economies and could necessitate even higher prices to ration demand before stocks are refilled.

Over the medium term, we would still expect gold to rally substantially if geopolitical uncertainty remains high while interest rate expectations come down. Commodities can face periods of volatility, but they can also play a valuable role in portfolios, as they have historically shown low correlation with equities and bonds





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