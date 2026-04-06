Iran War's Impact: Canadian Airlines Adjust Fares and Services

The war in Iran is causing Canadian airlines to adjust fares, impose surcharges, and reduce flights, potentially leading to higher costs and travel disruptions for Canadians, especially those with discounted tickets or reward bookings. Industry experts warn of potential flight cancellations and advise travelers to consider travel insurance.

April 05, 2026 at 7:38PM EDT. McKenzie McMillian, managing partner at The Travel Group, says he believes more airlines will make the same changes. The impact of the war in Iran is beginning to ripple through Canada’s aviation sector, with travellers likely to feel the effects first on discounted tickets and reward bookings, an industry expert says.

The conflict's influence on the aviation industry is rapidly materializing, creating considerable apprehension among travel industry professionals and, more significantly, for Canadian travellers. The primary concern revolves around the potential for escalated costs and substantial disruptions. McKenzie McMillan, managing partner at The Travel Group, highlighted in an interview with CTV News Channel the immediate impact on various booking methods. “It’s going to mostly directly and immediately affect people who are booking companion fares, Westjet points, bookings with other airlines as well,” said McMillian. These impacts are just the initial phase, and if the situation in Iran worsens, the consequences will intensify, potentially leading to more flight cancellations and further service reductions by airlines to manage their fuel expenses. He further explained that regular ticket holders might experience less dramatic price hikes because their fares already include fuel surcharges. However, he warned of the potential for more significant impacts during peak travel periods, when flights are often fully booked and alternative arrangements become significantly harder to secure. He cited recent cancellations in Mexico where travellers were stranded for several days due to the lack of available seats as a prime example of the type of disruption that could become more prevalent. He emphasizes the critical importance of travel insurance. \The escalating tensions emanating from the conflict in Iran are causing significant shifts within the Canadian aviation sector, as airlines implement measures to mitigate the financial implications of surging jet fuel prices. WestJet has declared a temporary fuel surcharge of $60 on bookings made with companion vouchers commencing April 8. In addition to this surcharge, the airline, based in Calgary, is also decreasing the number of flights scheduled throughout April and May. Concurrently, Air Canada has already adapted its fare structures to account for elevated jet fuel expenses and is contemplating cuts to certain regional routes. These proactive moves by prominent Canadian airlines are indicative of the broader industry adjustments underway to manage the financial repercussions brought about by the Iran war and the consequential fuel price hikes. This situation has led to strategic changes, including the imposition of fuel surcharges and flight reductions, all pointing towards a period of elevated costs and potential service disruptions for Canadian travellers. Air Transat has also adopted measures, implementing fuel surcharges on flights bound for Europe and raising fares on peak travel dates. \The implications of the Iran war on Canadian travellers are becoming increasingly evident, with the industry signaling higher costs and potential service disruptions. The extent of these impacts, however, is contingent on the evolution of the conflict. The expert analysis underscores a clear shift towards increased operating costs for airlines, which are subsequently passed on to consumers. Consequently, passengers can anticipate paying more for air travel, regardless of whether they have booked tickets with discounted fares or are utilizing reward points. In addition to the financial implications, the aviation sector faces potential operational challenges, including flight cancellations and capacity reductions, especially during peak travel periods. This means that travelers should prepare for the possibility of altered travel plans, including delays or the need for alternative arrangements. The expert is recommending travelers to secure travel insurance to mitigate any unforeseen circumstances. The industry's reaction to the war is a testament to its agility and resourcefulness in addressing geopolitical instability and its direct influence on operational costs and services for travellers. The ripple effects of this conflict across the Canadian aviation sector are already apparent, and travelers should remain informed as the situation develops to ensure they can make the necessary preparations. These changes have the potential to impact a broad segment of the Canadian population, underscoring the interconnectedness of global events and the aviation industry





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