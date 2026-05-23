Iran-US Talks Progress Towards Peace Deal, With Possible Breakthrough Near

Iran-US talks are making headway, with mediation efforts concentrated on finalizing a memorandum of understanding. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said there has been a convergence of views and progress in the process, but other key points of contention will be ironed out at a later stage. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump are optimistic about reaching a resolution. However, Trump has hinted at the possibility of new strikes on Iran. Meanwhile, allies of the US, Pakistan and Persian Gulf nations, are pushing both sides to reach a long-lasting peace deal instead of the temporary ceasefires.

A vessel is anchored off the coast of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on May 21, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /(Bloomberg) -- Iran said talks on a peace deal with the US focused on ensuring fighting ends on all fronts are progressing and that other key points of contention will be ironed out at a later stage.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also signaled that a resolution is in sight, while US President Donald Trump told Axios on Saturday that it was a ‘solid 50-50’ on whether the sides could reach a deal or if he’d ‘blow them to kingdom come. ’ Trump added that he is meeting with his top negotiators later Saturday and would aim to decide by Sunday.

‘The final draft of an agreement text between Iran and the US is still under review,’ with mediation efforts currently centered on finalizing a memorandum of understanding, Iranian state television cited Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as saying. ‘Over the past week, the process has been moving toward a convergence of views. ’ ‘There are still issues that need to be addressed through discussions with mediators,’ Baghaei added.

‘We must wait and see where the situation will lead in the next three or four days’





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Iran-US Talks Peace Deal Permanent Peace Deal Six-Week Truce Crimea Nuclear Weapon Iran's Nuclear Program Highly Enriched Uranium Suvarnadahan Diplomacy River Jihad Shiite Insurgencies Strait Of Hormuz Global Energy Supplies Pakistan Pakistani Military Press Wing Mohammad Rafsanjani

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