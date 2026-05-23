Iran-U.S. rapprochement near, with Qatar playing key role in talks

The U.S. and Iran are close to an agreement after Pakistan's mediation efforts, with Vice President JD Vance and Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner playing significant roles in bridging remaining gaps. Qatar also played a key role by sending a senior official to Tehran to support Pakistan's mediation efforts.

The United States and Iran are close to agreeing on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, and a senior official from Qatar played a key role in supporting Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the draft as a 'framework agreement' and emphasized their key positions, warning of the risks of resuming attacks. Positions have moved closer in recent days, with both sides expressing hope that a final decision on the draft could come within 48 hours as both sides review it. Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, said that 'there has been some progress made' and that 'there may be news later today'.

Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner played significant roles in helping bridge remaining gaps, and Qatar played a key role by sending a senior official to Tehran to support Pakistan's mediation efforts. Both Iran and the U.S. emphasized their key positions and have warned of the risks of resuming attacks. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir and discussed efforts to arrange a second round of direct negotiations.

The U.S. and Israel sparked the war by attacking Iran, cutting short talks with Iran, and triggering a tense standoff between the two nations. Iran has rebuilt military assets after weeks of war and then a fragile ceasefire. The Iranian president described the draft as a 'framework agreement' and emphasized their key positions, warning of the risks of resuming attacks.

Positions have moved closer in recent days, with both sides expressing hope that a final decision on the draft could come within 48 hours as both sides review it. The U.S. stance is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and must turn over its highly enriched uranium, and the Strait of Hormuz should be open. The international tensions remain high, even as serious negotiations ensue, and both sides have issued warnings of the risks of resuming attacks.

Key topics are 'Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations', 'war between Iran and the U.S.', 'Iran rebuilding military assets', 'Pakistan mediation', and 'Qatar's role in Iran-U.S. talks'. The drafted memorandum of understanding aims to end the war and discuss nuclear programs in the future, if and when Iran already acknowledges its end





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Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations War Between Iran And The U.S. Iran Rebuilding Military Assets Pakistan Mediation Qatar's Role In Iran-U.S. Talks

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