Iran has agreed to take immediate steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once a tentative deal with the U.S. to end the war is signed and will be allowed to sell its oil without restrictions.

Iran has agreed to take immediate steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once a tentative deal with the U.S. to end the war is signed and will be allowed to sell its oil without restrictions, according to leaked copies of an interim agreement.

The accord, due to be formally signed in a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, says the U.S. would secure at least $300 billion to rebuild Iran after the war and work to end all U.S. and United Nations sanctions imposed on Tehran if a final agreement addressing its nuclear program is reached. The two sides are to start 60 days of negotiations over a final deal that the Trump administration insists will prevent Iran from ever developing a nuclear weapon.

Much of the agreement would restore the status quo before the war, including ending hostilities and reopening the strait, which is a crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas and whose closure created a historic energy crisis. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said if Iran doesn't 'behave' the U.S. will 'go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.

' A person who was briefed on the memorandum of understanding after it was signed and another who viewed a copy beforehand said it largely matched the text of what was published by the Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya, which reported details of the deal Tuesday. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Another two officials in the Mideast, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, also said the versions published by Al Arabiya and Bloomberg broadly matched the final agreement. U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a peace framework for a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, many Iranians are relieved, hoping it will bring a period of stability for the country and improve the economy. However, those opposed to the Iranian regime are disappointed that this war didn't lead to regime change. The White House and other American officials have not published the terms and did not immediately respond to questions. Iran also has not published an official version of the deal.

Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency, close to its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, claimed Wednesday that Bloomberg's version had missing portions, without offering a full accounting. The reported details have exposed a rift between the U.S. and Israel. The deal calls for an immediate end to all fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing an election this year, has maintained that Israel will continue to defend itself and to occupy vast swaths of Lebanon.

Iranian attacks on shipping and the threat to vessels largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, drove up energy prices around the world and made many basics, including food, more expensive. The U.S. later provided military support to get some ships out, but traffic through the strait is nowhere near levels before the war.

The deal calls for the U.S. to lift its blockade imposed on Iranian ports and for the strait to return to its prewar traffic levels in 30 days, while acknowledging Iranian mines may still be in its waters that need to be destroyed. While the deal says that the eventual lifting of sanctions on Iran will depend on future negotiations, the U.S. will immediately issue waivers on Iranian oil sales.

CBC's senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong breaks down why - even when the Strait of Hormuz is open again - getting markets back to pre-war levels is going to be a mammoth task. Granting oil waivers directly at the start of the 60-day talks strips the U.S. of a major point of leverage over Iran. In the years before the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian oil faced international sanctions limiting their sales.

The deal also includes provisions for the U.S. to provide military support to the region and to work with other countries to help stabilize the area. However, the deal has been met with skepticism by some officials, who have expressed concerns that it may not be enough to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The deal is seen as a major concession by the U.S. and has been met with widespread criticism from lawmakers and other officials who have expressed concerns about the terms of the deal. The deal has also been met with skepticism by some experts, who have expressed concerns that it may not be enough to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The deal is seen as a major concession by the U.S. and has been met with widespread criticism from lawmakers and other officials who have expressed concerns about the terms of the deal





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