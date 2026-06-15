Iran's World Cup Squad Faces Pressure from All Sides in Los Angeles

Iran's national football team is under immense pressure as they prepare to face New Zealand in their World Cup campaign. The team has faced visa problems, relocated their base camp, and is now under the gaze of the world's largest Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles. Despite the challenges, the players remain focused on football and their goal of uniting people and bringing joy.

Mehdi Taremi has been capped 105 times and was part of the Iran squad at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup s Rarely has a team arrived at a World Cup carrying so much political baggage than Iran .

The team has faced visa problems. They have had to relocate their base camp. And when they take to the pitch here in Los Angeles on Monday, they will do so under the gaze of one of the world's largest Iranian diasporas.and reopen the Strait of Hormuz was announced on Sunday. It may have eased fears of further escalation, but tensions remain high.

I felt the tension from the first moment we arrived. The tension started even before we got here. After months of uncertainty, Iran moved their World Cup base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. The decision followed concerns over visas, security and the increasingly fraught political climate surrounding the team's participation.

Without any doubt, this kind of behaviour has impacted the spirit of football. Football is supposed to bring nations and cultures together. It is about bringing joy. These conditions have affected our focus, but I have tried to make sure the players concentrate on strategy and performance.

But I know how committed these players are to performing. Los Angeles is often nicknamed Tehrangeles - a fact that drew smiles from both player and manager when it was mentioned at the news conference. Many Iranian-Americans will be heading to SoFi Stadium on Monday where Iran will open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand. Fifa has banned the pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag - a powerful symbol for many Iranians living abroad.

You don't come to Los Angeles and tell us we can't fly the Lion and Sun flag, said activist Arezo Rashidian, who is helping organise demonstrations outside the stadium. This is the largest Iranian community outside Iran. Many of us came here after the revolution. We're opposing Fifas ban and standing in solidarity with the people of Iran.

Many members of the diaspora are hostile towards Irans regime, and some see the squad as an extension of the Islamic Republic. Its unfortunate that the regime turns athletes into mouthpieces. said Rashidian. We want athletes to remain athletes. We understand the pressure they're under, she said.

We'll carry our colours. We'll cheer for Iran - the country - held captive by the Islamic Republic. But while protesters prepare to make their voices heard outside the stadium, Irans players say their focus remains on football. As players of the national team, we play for every single Iranian, whether in the diaspora or in Iran, Taremi said.

In every country people have different opinions. We are here to unite people and bring joy. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. We don't get involved in politics.

But for Irans team, keeping politics outside the stadium could prove difficult in a tournament where football has often felt like a sideshow for this squad. Given the circumstances, the political pressure, the location of the matches and the diaspora in Los Angeles, they're under enormous pressure. The players face pressure from home, pressure from the host nation and pressure from a diaspora determined to make its voice heard





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