Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a restructuring of the intelligence ministry, with parliament advancing a bill to broaden eligibility for the minister post. The move follows major security breaches, including the killing of the previous intelligence minister in an Israeli strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday in a video shared on Telegram.

Qalibaf said the government should not delay appointing a permanent minister once legislation to overhaul the institution has passed review by the constitutional watchdog body, the Guardian Council. The push for reform comes after incidents in recent years exposed major gaps in Tehran's security and intelligence apparatus. Esmail Khatib, Iran's last intelligence minister, was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18 this year. No successor has been named.

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Mojtaba Khamenei Leadership Continuity

The hardline cleric and politician had worked in the office of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus from August 2021. Ali Khamenei, who was killed during U.S.-Israeli strikes at the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28, was Mojtaba Khamenei's father. A banner in northern Tehran shows portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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The display underscores the continuity of leadership amid ongoing security challenges. Israeli intelligence penetration inside Iran was demonstrated by several operations. These include the 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the 2024 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. It was further exposed during the 12-day war in June 2025, when Israeli operatives inside Iran helped target air defences, missile launchers and senior military commanders.

Parliament Intelligence Bill Approval

Qalibaf said the Iranian parliament had initially asked the government to submit a bill on restructuring the intelligence ministry but took up the issue itself after delays. Lawmakers approved the bill's general outline on Sunday and began to consider provisions. These include broadening eligibility for the intelligence minister's post, Iranian state media reported. The new criteria now include non-clerical candidates with a master's degree, expertise and experience in intelligence affairs, and at least 10 years of middle- or senior-management experience.

Candidates qualified in ijtihad, or independent Islamic legal reasoning, remain eligible alongside these new requirements. The changes aim to expand the pool of potential leaders for the intelligence ministry. The overhaul follows a pattern of security failures that have undermined confidence in Iran's intelligence capabilities. The killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran and the targeting of military assets during the 12-day war highlighted vulnerabilities.

Intelligence Ministry Professionalization Efforts

The new legislation seeks to address these weaknesses by professionalizing the ministry's leadership. The Guardian Council's review is a key step before the bill becomes law. Once passed, the government is expected to move quickly to appoint a permanent minister. Qalibaf's remarks suggest that delays in filling the position would be unacceptable given the current threat environment.

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The banner in northern Tehran, showing the three supreme leaders, serves as a visual reminder of the country's tumultuous recent history. Ali Khamenei's death in the U.S.-Israeli strikes marked a turning point, and his son Mojtaba's ascension has brought new urgency to reforming state institutions. The intelligence overhaul is one of the first major initiatives under his leadership. Iranian state media reported that the bill's general outline was approved on Sunday, with detailed provisions now under consideration.

The broadening of eligibility criteria represents a significant shift, potentially allowing technocrats and experienced managers to lead the ministry. This could reduce the influence of clerics in a key security role. The series of intelligence breaches, from Fakhrizadeh's assassination to the 2025 war, has forced Tehran to confront its internal security weaknesses. The new bill is a direct response to these failures.

By expanding the candidate pool and streamlining the appointment process, lawmakers hope to rebuild the intelligence apparatus and prevent future infiltrations. The international context remains tense, with Israel and the United States identified as responsible for the strikes that killed Ali Khamenei and Esmail Khatib. The restructuring is seen as essential to Iran's national security. The coming weeks will determine how quickly the Guardian Council approves the bill and how soon a new intelligence minister is appointed.