Iran's Internet Blackout: Challenges for Iranian-Canadians and Economic Impact

Iran's near-total internet blackout for over 70 days has affected millions of Iranians, including those in Canada. The impact on the economy and daily life is analyzed, and the challenges faced by N, an Iranian woman from Tehran, are explained.

Iran ians have faced a near-total blackout for more than 70 days straight, costing the Iran ian economy an estimated $250-million US a day. The U.S. and Israeli strikes batter Iran , and the regime's internet blackout strictly limits what Iran ians know about the state of the war.

For The National, CBC's Ashley Fraser breaks down how Iran throttles online information to cut off the outside world, and what it means for Iranians trying to survive the conflict. N is a 36-year-old woman from Tehran who struggles to keep going and fears retribution by regime authorities





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