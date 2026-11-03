Iran says US must prevent renewed war after defensive strikes in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's chief negotiator says the US must act to prevent renewed war after what he called a firm and rational response. The US conducted defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. India reports an attack on a commercial vessel off Oman killed one Indian national and rescued 13.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said it is up to the United States to prevent renewed war after what he described as a firm and rational response to Washington.

Qalibaf Warns US To Prevent War

His comments came after the US conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. Qalibaf did not elaborate on what response he referred to. In an address to parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said the ball is now in the US court to prevent new fighting. He said Iran remained ready for battle with its finger on the trigger.

Also read U.S. Strikes Iranian Targets in Strait of Hormuz on Eve of Midterm Elections

State TV reported his remarks. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the military strikes targeted Iranians using surface-to-air missiles. Iranian state television reported explosions were heard on Qeshm Island. Qalibaf warned that if Washington makes another strategic miscalculation, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate than it is today, searching for a way out.

Advertisement

Separately, India's foreign ministry said a commercial vessel was attacked near Limah, Oman, killing one Indian national while 13 were rescued. Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Indian-flagged vessel MSV AL JUSUFI was hit by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on Monday. India's Embassy in Oman is working with local authorities to arrange the return of the rescued nationals and the body of the deceased.

There was no claim of responsibility, but Iran previously has claimed attacks on vessels it says took unauthorized routes through the strait. It also has claimed some vessels have struck mines laid in the early days of the war. Amid prospects of renewed US attacks on Iran, China called on all parties to resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

China Calls For Dialogue Over Conflict

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular briefing in Beijing that China believes military means do not help resolve problems and will only exacerbate tensions and escalate the situation. China announced on Monday it will send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November as part of Beijing's efforts to promote regional peace.

Iran opened its third military training center in Tehran as authorities announced plans to train 1 million paramilitary volunteers nationwide, amid fears of renewed conflict with the United States and Israel. Members of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, attended the inauguration, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported. Two similar centers previously opened in Tehran in August and September.

Iran's Janfada, or sacrificials, campaign began registering volunteers in March and includes military training, emergency relief and logistical support. The UN said women and children displaced by the fighting in Yemen are losing access to essential services, including maternity care and protection from violence. Renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government forces has displaced some 300,000 people over the past few months.

The conflict, mainly concentrated on the west coast and in the southern province of Taiz, broke a four-year truce and exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in one of the Arab world's poorest countries. Francesco Galtieri, the UN Population Fund's representative in Aden, said fighting has led to limited access to services, leaving women and girls increasingly vulnerable to gender-based violence, sexual violence and exploitation.

Advertisement

Israeli Opposition Proposes Eisenkot For Coalition

In Israel, the leaders of political parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for the first time since last week's election, as the country is mired in political deadlock from results that do not show either side with a conclusive win. The opposition parties agreed to recommend former general Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, to form the first coalition.

Israel's president, who holds a largely ceremonial position, chooses which party will have the first attempt to build a majority coalition of 61 seats after the election. Results released by election officials early Friday showed Netanyahu's bloc winning 53 seats in the 120-member assembly, well below the 68 seats it had controlled at its peak in the previous parliament. His main opposition won 48 seats and Arab-led parties secured the other 19.

Jordan Charges Gunmen With Church Attack Terrorism

Jordan has charged three gunmen who allegedly killed nine people at a Greek Orthodox Church in the city of Karak last month with committing acts of terrorism. The charges announced Tuesday also included possession of weapons and ammunition for use in a terrorist attack, endangering public safety and promoting the ideologies of a terrorist group. The Public Security Directorate identified the three Jordanian suspects as brothers Hazzah Zaidan Mohammad and Mishal Zaidan Mohammad, and their brother-in-law Ahmad Sami Hussein.

The agency's chief said the gunmen were not tied to an organized group, but described them as takfiri, a term used for Sunni militants. Jordan carried out airstrikes last week against armed groups in Syria in retaliation for the attack in Karak, but did not specify what groups it targeted. Saudi Aramco reported a 35% increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and the sale of a stake in a Malaysian company.

Oil prices surged after the Iran war began in February, disrupting supply. Saudi Aramco was able to use its East-West pipeline to maintain exports.