Iran launches missile and drone strike on Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting regional intercepts and diplomatic talks

Early Saturday Iran fired missiles and drones at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, which were shot down by air defences. The strike was presented as retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian surveillance sites. Regional powers, including Pakistan, are engaged in mediation efforts to prevent further escalation.

Iran launched a coordinated strike of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles aimed at targets in Bahrain and Kuwait early on Saturday, according to statements from the Bahraini authorities.

The weapons were intercepted by regional air defences before they could reach their intended objectives. Tehran said the operation was directed at American military installations in both states, a response it framed as retaliation for recent U.S. attacks on surveillance facilities on Qeshm Island and near Sirik.

Those facilities, Iran claimed, were used to monitor the border area and to secure navigation in international waters, and the Iranian leadership described the American raids as a breach of the fragile cease‑fire that has been in force since the end of hostilities last year. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the missiles and drones were aimed at the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, which houses U.S. forces, and at the headquarters of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The United States Central Command warned that the drones posed an immediate danger to commercial shipping in the Gulf, emphasizing that any disruption to maritime traffic could have far‑reaching economic consequences. In response to the Iranian actions, the U.S. military has continued its naval blockade of Iranian ports, a measure intended to pressure Tehran over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas supplies.

The blockade has contributed to spikes in energy prices worldwide, adding another layer of tension to an already volatile region. Efforts to de‑escalate the situation have intensified. Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Tehran on Saturday as part of a broader mediation initiative involving several regional actors. The Pakistani official is expected to discuss confidence‑building steps with Iranian counterparts and to convey concerns from neighboring Gulf states about the risk of further military encounters.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks in Washington have been trying to secure a more durable truce that would also address the status of Hezbollah in Lebanon, a group that has so far rejected the latest cease‑fire agreement. Both the United States and Iran have signaled a willingness to continue negotiations, but substantive progress remains uncertain as each side continues to solidify its positions on the ground and at sea.

The unfolding developments underscore the precarious balance between deterrence and diplomacy in a region where any misstep could quickly expand into a broader conflict





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