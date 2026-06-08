Iran Launches Ballistic Missiles, Canada Faces Hiking and Climbing Deaths, and More

Iran has launched ballistic missiles for the first time since the negotiated ceasefire in April, while Canada faces an average of 14 hiking and climbing deaths per year. Other news includes a pedestrian struck in a parking lot, a pride crosswalk vandalized, and a popular pizzeria closing its doors.

Maj. -Gen. (Ret'd) Denis Thompson has confirmed that Iran has launched ballistic missiles for the first time since the negotiated ceasefire in April. According to Thompson, this development is a significant escalation of tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the British Columbia Coroners Service has released data showing that an average of 14 people die each year while hiking or climbing. In a separate incident, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Truro, Nova Scotia, and police are seeking witnesses. Volunteers in Regina have painted a new pride crosswalk after the first one was vandalized.

The city's mayor was criticized for interrupting a speaker at a Pride event, and residents at an RV park were left without power. A popular pizzeria in Stratford has closed its doors. Canadians are getting a rare glimpse into the construction of Parliament Hill, and the Canada Revenue Agency is owed money to thousands of people, with some receiving cheques.

Organizations are working to address the mental health of Canadian farmers, and Denmark's Eriksen is expected to leave the hospital after collapsing on the field. A devastating earthquake in the Philippines has killed at least 32 people, destroyed buildings, and triggered a tsunami. In other news, the best advent calendars for 2025 have been listed, and a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has been praised for its health benefits.

A smart laundry basket has been tested, and budget-friendly beauty products have been identified as dupes for more expensive items. Shoppers are taking advantage of last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News and may earn a commission when using their links to shop





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Ballistic Missiles Canada Hiking Deaths Climbing Deaths Pride Crosswalk Popular Pizzeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles, Drones at Arab States as Conflict Approaches 100-Day MarkReuters: 'Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes and fired at four tankers trying to cross the strait without its permission.'

Read more »

Iran launches missile and drone strike on Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting regional intercepts and diplomatic talksEarly Saturday Iran fired missiles and drones at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, which were shot down by air defences. The strike was presented as retaliation for U.S. attacks on Iranian surveillance sites. Regional powers, including Pakistan, are engaged in mediation efforts to prevent further escalation.

Read more »

CI Financial Launches Comprehensive Multi-Family Office Model in CanadaCI Financial, owned by Mubadala Investment Company, is introducing an extensive multi-family office model in Canada, offering services beyond investment management including lending, concierge, private aviation, and art management. Canada has approximately 176,800 families with net worth exceeding $7.5 million, but the market remains less mature than the U.S. and Europe. Many Canadian firms use family office terminology but lack comprehensive cross-border capabilities. Sustainable multi-family offices typically require over US$3.5 billion in assets.

Read more »

Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 Winners Showcase Cultural Heritage SitesThe winners of Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 showcase a variety of cultural heritage sites, including the Dayr-e Gachin Caravanserai in Iran, the Mehmāndust Tower in northern Iran, the Ishak Pasha Palace in eastern Turkey, the Seyyed Mosque in Isfahan, Iran, the bazaar in Arak, Iran, the Sant Climent, Taüll complex in Catalonia, Spain, the Sacra di San Michele Abbey in northwestern Italy, the Kusum Sarovar reservoir in northern India, and the ruins of Perga in southwestern Turkey.

Read more »