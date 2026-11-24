Iranian authorities have carried out sentences of 74 lashes against singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four team members for an unauthorized concert video that went viral online. Amnesty International had previously protested the confirmation of these sentences, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on cultural expression.

Iranian authorities have carried out the sentence of 74 lashes against prominent singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team. This punishment follows a performance that was viewed by millions on YouTube and challenged the strict cultural laws of the Islamic Republic.

The sentence was imposed in June for the charges of offending public decency and complicity in the dissemination of obscene content. Lawyer Mostafa Nili confirmed the execution of the sentence to ISNA news agency on Monday. The information was simultaneously reported by the reformist daily newspaper Shargh, adding credibility to the report of the corporal punishment. It remains unclear what happened to the other four individuals who were also sentenced in June.

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Ahmadi Court Appearance and Performance Details

Ahmadi, 29, appeared in court earlier this year to face these serious charges. Her legal team had argued against the severity of the penalty given the nature of the performance. The concert was filmed in December 2024 at a traditional caravanserai complex. The venue featured a dimly lit stage adorned solely with a large Persian carpet.

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Ahmadi performed to an empty audience, singing powerful and mournful songs. The performance was a stark visual statement against the ban on female singers in public. Ahmadi wore a long, strappy gown and deep red lipstick. This attire directly violated the mandatory modest dress code in the country.

All four musicians accompanying her were dressed in black. Their appearance was a deliberate defiance of state regulations. The performance was recorded and posted online, reaching a global audience. The video sparked immediate controversy among Iranian authorities.

It was viewed by millions, amplifying the perceived transgression. The sentence included both Ahmadi and her four closest collaborators. The punishment of flogging is a known penalty in the Iranian judicial system. It is often reserved for offenses related to morality and public order.

International Human Rights Protest Against Flogging

The case has drawn international attention from human rights groups. Amnesty International protested the confirmation of the sentence on appeal. They urged Iran to abandon any plans to carry out flogging sentences. The organization highlighted the disproportionate nature of the punishment.

Increasing numbers of Iranian women are appearing without hijab in public. This trend accelerated after the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code while in custody. Her death sparked nationwide protests against the regime's strict codes.

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Broader Crackdown on Iranian Cultural Expressions

The current case against Ahmadi is seen as part of a broader crackdown. Authorities are attempting to suppress cultural expressions that defy tradition. The lashing of Ahmadi and her team sends a chilling message. It reinforces the consequences of challenging state-imposed cultural norms.

The legal process against Ahmadi was notably swift and severe. She was arrested following the viral spread of her concert video. The charges carried significant weight in the Iranian legal system. The outcome demonstrates the regime's commitment to enforcing its laws.

The incident has reignited debates about artistic freedom in Iran. Many observers view the sentence as an attempt to instill fear. The punishment affects not just the artist but her entire crew. It serves as a warning to other artists considering similar acts.

The global response to the lashing has been one of condemnation. Human rights organizations have called for an immediate halt to such punishments. The case highlights the ongoing tension between artists and the state. Ahmadi's story has become a symbol of resistance for many.

Her defiance through music continues to inspire others despite the risks. The execution of the sentence marks a significant escalation in cultural repression. It underscores the high stakes for artists operating in Iran today.