Iran Demands Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon in tentative U.S. Deal, Threatening Accord

Iran's foreign minister says Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon is required under a tentative U.S.-Iran agreement to end their war, a condition Israel rejects, risking the collapse of the deal and resumption of full hostilities.

Iran 's top diplomat stated on Tuesday that a tentative agreement to end the war with the United States would necessitate Israel 's withdrawal from Lebanon , a condition that Israel has already rejected and which threatens to derail the deal, potentially reigniting full-scale conflict.

The arrangement, negotiated between the U.S. and Iran, has not been made public, and officials have provided conflicting accounts of its provisions. Although Israel is not a party to the pact, it is a participant in the war: it joined U.S. strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since engaged Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, occupying large territories. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Israel's continued presence in southern Lebanon would breach the agreement.

"Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end," he said. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, asserted the deal does not mandate Israeli withdrawal, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel will stay in Lebanon "as long as necessary.

" Past negotiations to end the war have been marred by such disputes, resulting in a fragile ceasefire that has not evolved into a permanent cessation of hostilities and has kept the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint, effectively closed. Pakistan, a key mediator, indicated the deal includes a cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, as Iran long demanded.

Araghchi's insistence on Israeli withdrawal introduces a new complication, placing Israel in a difficult position as it balances degrading Hezbollah's capabilities and maintaining deterrence without undermining an agreement backed by its principal ally, the United States. Israel invaded southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched missiles across the border early in the war, expanding its footprint to levels unseen in decades and striking targets deep within Beirut.

Though Hezbollah has been weakened, it retains the ability to strike Israel, raising questions about the efficacy of Israel's campaign. The scale of Israel's strikes has at times exposed a public rift between its leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of Lebanon and Hezbollah, stating, "It just goes on forever," and that it casts a negative light on the Iran deal.

Speaking at the G7 summit in the French Alps, Trump remarked, "I like the idea, send it to Congress please," adding, "I mean who wouldn't approve it.

" Republicans in Congress seek more details on the agreement, with some doubting its ability to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Israel and the Lebanese government have engaged in separate U.S.-mediated talks excluding Hezbollah, which have produced ceasefires that never materialized. Lebanon initially tried to distance itself from the U.S.-Iran talks to avoid appearing dependent on Iran but has since welcomed the inclusion of a Lebanese ceasefire in the Iran deal.

Meanwhile, fighting in Lebanon has eased following the U.S.-Iran agreement, though displaced persons are cautioned against returning prematurely. Araghchi's comments align with the assessment of two regional officials knowledgeable about the interim arrangement





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