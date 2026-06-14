Iran Circulates Competing Versions of Proposed Interim Agreement with US

Iran circulated competing versions of a proposed interim agreement with the US, even as President Donald Trump stuck to his Sunday timeline to sign a deal. The differing versions have several things in common, including reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, giving Iran sanctions relief, and opening the door to longer-term negotiations around its nuclear program. But they differ in important ways, making it hard to assess how much of a win the deal will be for either side.

Iran circulated competing versions of a proposed interim agreement with the US, even as President Donald Trump stuck to his Sunday timeline to sign a deal.

The differing versions have several things in common, including reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway, giving Iran sanctions relief, and opening the door to longer-term negotiations around its nuclear program. But they differ in important ways, making it hard to assess how much of a win the deal will be for either side. A major discrepancy hinged on how much financial relief Iran would get immediately or in the future.

The White House declined to comment even with time running out for the US and Iran to sign their agreement by Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, Fox News cited Trump as saying a deal would be signed in two to three hours. At one point earlier Sunday, the likelihood of a signing appeared to grow more remote after Israel’s military hit the Lebanese capital, saying it was targeting Hezbollah after the Iranian-backed group fired more projectiles into northern Israel.

In a subsequent social media post, Trump said that Israel should stop attacking Lebanon. The competing drafts only exacerbated days of confusion around the prospects for a deal to end the fighting that began with US and Israeli missile attacks against Iran on February 28. The differing versions have several things in common. The Strait of Hormuz would reopen quickly and Iran would get sanctions relief to sell oil.

A deal would start the clock ticking on weeks of negotiations around the future of Iran’s nuclear program. But they differ in important ways. A version of the text seen by Bloomberg News suggests the US and ‘regional partners’ create a program for the reconstruction and economic development of Iran with minimum funding of $300 billion, if a final deal is reached. Iran’s nuclear program will be the subject of the later talks, according to the draft.

Reuters, citing an unidentified Iranian official, reported that a draft of the MOU includes the US allowing the release of $25 billion of frozen assets. The version seen by Bloomberg contained no such stipulation. And on Friday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said any final negotiations wouldn’t begin until half of Iran’s frozen funds are released, oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval blockade is lifted.

Reconciling the competing claims was made more difficult by the fact that the Trump administration, while talking about timing of a deal, has so far declined to give many details about what it would look like. That reflects the challenge faced by the US president — he is eager to bring the war to an end yet has been unwilling so far to agree to Iranian demands — such as sanctions relief, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and a promise not to attack again — that Iran hawks at home have argued would mark a major victory for Tehran.

A senior US official, speaking to reporters on Friday, said it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and send the US and Iran into negotiations on bigger issues around the country’s nuclear program. It would involve a sequence of steps that would see Iran receive rewards as it meets certain US demands.

Iran and the US, along with their allies in the conflict, by signing this memorandum of understanding, declare the immediate and permanent cessation of this war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. They commit from now on not to initiate any war against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other. The final agreement will confirm the permanent cessation of the war and the remaining provisions of this clause.

Iran and the US will respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs. Iran and the US will hold negotiations and reach a final agreement within 60 days, a timeframe which may be extended with the agreement of both parties. Immediately after signing this MoU, the US will begin lifting its maritime blockade, and will bring shipping to full capacity within a maximum of 30 day





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Iran US Proposed Interim Agreement Competing Versions Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Relief Nuclear Program Final Negotiations Reconstruction And Economic Development Of Ira Freezing Of Assets Lifting Of Maritime Blockade Final Agreement War On All Fronts Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Trump Fox News Social Media Post Senior US Official Negotiations On Bigger Issues Sequence Of Steps Iran Hawks Iranian Demands Sanctions Relief Releasing Frozen Iranian Funds Promise Not To Attack Again

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