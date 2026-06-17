The US and Iran have reached a tentative deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas, but uncertainty remains over whether the signing ceremony will take place as planned.

Iran and US Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, But Uncertainty Remains Over Signing Ceremony. The agreement, which is set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, would see the US waive some sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran's cooperation on its nuclear program.

However, the deal has been met with criticism from Israel and some US officials, who argue that it does not go far enough in preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. The agreement also includes provisions to ensure the territorial integrity of Lebanon, which has been a point of contention between Israel and Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.

The deal would also see the US and Iran engage in nuclear negotiations for the next two months, with the US offering to lift all sanctions on Iran if it complies with the terms of the agreement. However, the US President Donald Trump has cast uncertainty on whether the signing ceremony will take place as planned, citing the unpredictability of deals.

The deal is also seen as a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under criticism at home for his handling of the conflict. The agreement would restore the status quo before the war, including ending hostilities, restarting negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program, and reopening the strait, which is a crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas.

The deal also includes an end to the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. However, the details of the agreement remain unclear, with officials speaking on condition of anonymity saying that the US draft of the agreement includes a new 'minimum' standard for downblending of highly enriched Iranian uranium and has provisions to ensure the territorial integrity of Lebanon.

The US will also move to waive, but not eliminate, some wide-ranging sanctions against Iran once the deal is signed. The deal also secures toll-free passage of the Strait of Hormuz for only 60 days, and it does not preclude fees in future, the officials said. Iran is expected to receive at least $300 billion to rebuild after the war, according to leaked copies of an interim agreement that officials say broadly matches the document.

The agreement is due to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, but uncertainty remains over whether the signing ceremony will take place as planned. The US and Israel went to war in February to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, although Trump's goals in the conflict have repeatedly shifted.

The interim deal stops the war before that aim is secured, instead opening a two-month period for nuclear negotiations and offering Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return. The US agreement to immediately allow Iran to sell its oil freely and the offer to eventually lift all sanctions represent major concessions that go beyond the terms of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Trump withdrew America from that pact in his first term, declaring it the 'worst deal ever'. The accord likely will draw intense opposition in Washington, and it appears to be a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under criticism at home from the media, his opponents and even some allies as details emerge.

The agreement would restore the status quo before the war, including ending hostilities, restarting negotiations between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program, and reopening the strait, which is a crucial passage for the world's oil and natural gas. The deal also includes an end to the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

However, the details of the agreement remain unclear, with officials speaking on condition of anonymity saying that the US draft of the agreement includes a new 'minimum' standard for downblending of highly enriched Iranian uranium and has provisions to ensure the territorial integrity of Lebanon. The US will also move to waive, but not eliminate, some wide-ranging sanctions against Iran once the deal is signed.

The deal also secures toll-free passage of the Strait of Hormuz for only 60 days, and it does not preclude fees in future, the officials said. Iran is expected to receive at least $300 billion to rebuild after the war, according to leaked copies of an interim agreement that officials say broadly matches the document. The agreement is due to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, but uncertainty remains over whether the signing ceremony will take place as planned.

The US and Israel went to war in February to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, although Trump's goals in the conflict have repeatedly shifted. The interim deal stops the war before that aim is secured, instead opening a two-month period for nuclear negotiations and offering Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return.

The US agreement to immediately allow Iran to sell its oil freely and the offer to eventually lift all sanctions represent major concessions that go beyond the terms of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump withdrew America from that pact in his first term, declaring it the 'worst deal ever'.

The accord likely will draw intense opposition in Washington, and it appears to be a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under criticism at home from the media, his opponents and even some allies as details emerge





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