Iran and the U.S. inch closer to an MOU aimed at ending the war, in a fragile ceasefire and amidst ongoing negotiations

Amoeba International, an international news source, reports that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) could soon be reached between Iran and the U.S., potentially signaling a major milestone in ending the war. The MOU is expected to be complied upon should the U.S. back off from its threat to launch fresh attacks on Iran.

Iran and the United States seem to be close to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the war, according to regional officials and a diplomat.

The U.S. has stated that it is weighing a new round of attacks on Iran, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured Hezbollah that Tehran will not abandon its allies. A fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon has been ongoing since the Iran war started, lasting for two days after the U.S.-Iran showdown. President Trump has said he is holding off on military strikes against Iran due to ongoing negotiations, but his decisions have been inconsistent in the past.

Pakistan has been working on arranging a second round of direct negotiations between Iran and the U.S., with the priority on ending the war and lifting sanctions on Iran





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Iran War Memorandum Of Understanding Iran And The U.S. US-Iran Showdown Hezbollah Ceasefire In Lebanon

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