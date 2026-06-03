Iowa Democratic Primary Results: Turek Wins Senate Nomination, Faces Hinson in Fall

Josh Turek defeats Zach Wahls in Iowa Democratic Senate primary; will challenge Republican Ashley Hinson for open seat. Governor race also contested.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa state Rep. Josh Turek won Tuesday's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will next try to flip the seat currently held by GOP Sen.

Joni Ernst, who is retiring. In one of the party's last competitive Senate primaries in the nation, Turek defeated state Sen. Zach Wahls for the nomination. Turek will go up against a full-throttled Republican defense of two-term Sen.

Joni Ernst's seat, which the GOP considers pivotal to keeping its Senate majority. It is one of many competitive races in Iowa attracting national interest, including from the White House. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both touched down in the state this year to shore up Republican enthusiasm. U.S. Rep.

Ashley Hinson, endorsed by Trump and Republican leaders, secured the GOP's nomination for Senate. She defeated former state Sen. Jim Carlin. Democrats feel hopeful that high prices, lost manufacturing jobs, shuttered healthcare facilities and a struggling agricultural economy will help the party dismantle the all-GOP federal delegation and Republican statehouse trifecta.

Leading the ticket is State Auditor Rob Sand, the candidate for governor and the lone Democrat currently holding statewide office. Sand, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, has been able to hone his moderate message, remind voters of his rural upbringing and amass an $18 million campaign fund. Republicans, meanwhile, must close the door on a five-way primary Tuesday for the nominee to replace outgoing Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Polls closed in Iowa at 8 p.m. local time. Tense Senate primary grappled with Democratic establishment and electability. While many voters felt Turek and Wahls were largely aligned on key Democratic positions, Turek prevailed in convincing voters that he is better to go up against Hinson.

Turek, a relative newcomer to elected office, leaned on his experience campaigning and winning in a red, Trump-won state House district as evidence that he could appeal to independent and moderate Republican voters in November. He played professional wheelchair basketball in Europe, and he competed for the U.S. in four Paralympics, including as recently as 2021. He won his state House seat in 2022.

Turek referred to himself as an underdog when he launched last August and said last week that he still thinks of his campaign that way, especially against Hinson. Still, a flood of outside support and Washington endorsements boosted him in the final stretch. A Democratic political operation spent millions of dollars to blanket the airwaves, social media and mailboxes. VoteVets is likely to invest more for the general election.

Political organizations affiliated with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand, who chairs the Democratic Senate campaign arm, have both contributed to Turek's campaign committee. Wahls criticized the massive cash spend for Turek as insiders' influence on the race and made his opposition to Schumer as party leader a defining tenet of his campaign. He criticized a coastal playbook that does not work in Iowa.

As Democrats look to reclaim Senate control, Iowa was one of the last states on the map where candidates are still fighting to be the party's nominee. The GOP Senate campaign arm has committed $29 million to help Hinson, who currently represents northeast Iowa in Congress. Hinson's campaign immediately went on the attack against Turek, criticizing what she called his radical record and his support from Schumer.

Chuck Schumer is on the ballot in Iowa - he goes by the name Josh Turek, the campaign said. GOP jostling over the governor's seat. Five Republicans are in the primary to replace Reynolds, who opted out of a third bid. The nominee will face a well-funded Sand.

The candidates are U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, state Rep. Eddie Andrews, businessman and former conservative political director Zach Lahn, former state Rep. Brad Sherman and former director of the state Department of Administrative Services Adam Steen.

Trump endorsed Feenstra on Friday, saying that Randy is MAGA all the way! If no candidate earns at least 35% of Republican primary voters, the nominee would be selected at a contested state party convention scheduled for June 13. While Republicans celebrate years of progress under Reynolds, the primary has unearthed sticking points over economic development, tax policy and property rights, as well as the relationship between the state's water quality, farm conservation practices and rising cancer rates.

Primaries in targeted congressional seats. Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, endorsed by Trump, again faces a 1st District challenge from businessman David Pautsch, who earned 44% of votes against the incumbent congresswoman in the 2024 primary. This year's primary also features rematches in state legislative races, as well as local contests for county offices and school boards.

Analysts say voter turnout appeared moderate across the state, with rural areas seeing slightly higher participation than urban centers. The general election in November will determine control of the Senate and shape the political landscape for years to come. Both parties are pouring resources into Iowa, recognizing its importance as a bellwether state. With the presidential race also on the ballot, Iowans will have a significant say in the direction of the country.

The results of Tuesday's primaries set the stage for a fiercely contested fall campaign that will test the strength of both parties' messages and ground games. As the dust settles, candidates are already pivoting to November, sharpening their attacks and solidifying their bases. The coming months will be crucial as Iowans decide who will represent them in Washington and Des Moines





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Iowa Primary Josh Turek Joni Ernst Ashley Hinson Rob Sand

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