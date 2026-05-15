Investors Debate Durability of Tech Stock Valuations Amid AI Disruption Concerns

AtkinsRéalis reported a beat in revenue, led by growth in nuclear. The nuclear demand is high as new power demand increases, and nuclear and natural gas are expected to play a significant role in providing reliable baseload energy. Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management, explains her view on the nuclear and technology sectors.

AtkinsRéalis posted a first-quarter revenue beat driven by strength in its nuclear business , as investors continue debating the durability of technology stock valuations amid rising AI disruption concerns.

Growing electricity demand tied to AI and industrial reshoring is also increasing attention on nuclear and other baseload energy sources. Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management, discusses why she favours companies tied to hard assets such as pipelines, utilities, and nuclear infrastructure and remains cautious on parts of the technology sector despite the Nasdaq's recent rebound





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Atkinsréalis Nuclear Business Software And Technology Stocks Electricity Demand AI Disruption Concerns

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