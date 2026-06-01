Investors can hop on the Dividend Monster portfolio for a wild ride in the markets

The Dividend Monster portfolio seeks out dividend stocks on the upswing and has enjoyed soaring returns with an average annual growth rate of 16.6 per cent over the 26 years through to the end of April, 2026. It beat the Canadian stock market over the period, as tracked by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed at an average annual rate of 7.9 per cent.

While the metal giants are grand for kids, investors might turn instead to the markets for a wild ride. They can hop on the Dividend Monster portfolio, which seeks out dividend stocks on the upswing.

The portfolio enjoyed soaring returns with an average annual growth rate of 16.6 per cent over the 26 years through to the end of April, 2026. It beat the Canadian stock market over the period, as tracked by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed at an average annual rate of 7.9 per cent. The returns herein are based on backtests using monthly data from Bloomberg. They include dividend reinvestment but not fund fees, taxes, commissions or other trading costs. The portfolios are equally weighted and rebalanced monthly





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Dividend Monster Portfolio Wild Ride In The Markets Canadian Stock Market S&P/TSX Composite Index Monthly Data From Bloomberg Equally Weighted And Rebalanced Monthly

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