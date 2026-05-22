Investor Activity Boosts Ripple's Global Exposure Amid Growing Futures Trading Volume

This news text discusses the rising investor activity, particularly in Litecoin, EOS, and XRP, and the impact on their long-term outlook and short-term fluctuations. It highlights the importance of traditional exchanges and exchange-traded funds in driving increased interest and institutional capital inflows.

Over the past few years, the three major cryptocurrencies, Litecoin, EOS, and XRP, have been listed on traditional exchanges like the CME. This increased availability to traditional investors could impact both their long-term outlook and short-term fluctuations.

Whales are estimated to have bought over 71 million XRP in the past week, boosting their holdings to around 3.79 billion tokens. Similarly, investors have been accumulating the token through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with spot and derivative long positions rising alongside open interest (OI). The increase in OI and capital inflows could lead to a potential new uptrend for XRP if the sell wall above the $1.38 level clears





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