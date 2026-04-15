Investment Industry Seeks Delay in GST/HST Implementation on Trailer Fees

Investment groups are pressing the CRA for more time to comply with new regulations requiring the collection and remittance of GST/HST on trailer fees, citing concerns about the July 1 deadline. They argue that the complexity of the changes and the need for system updates necessitate a delay to ensure a smooth transition and minimize unintended consequences.

Investment industry groups are requesting more time from the Canada Revenue Agency ( CRA ) to implement the upcoming changes requiring them to collect and remit Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax ( GST/HST ) on trailer fees . These groups, representing investment fund companies, dealers, and independent advisors, are concerned about the practicality of adhering to the CRA 's July 1 implementation date. The complexity of the changes, coupled with the need to update internal systems, is presenting significant challenges for the industry. Many are struggling to be ready in time and are actively seeking a delay to ensure a smoother transition and minimize potential disruptions. The industry emphasizes the need for a more realistic and phased implementation approach.

The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) has proposed a detailed implementation timeline to both the Department of Finance and the CRA, incorporating feedback from its members. SIMA's primary objective is to ensure the new approach is practical, minimizes unintended consequences, and acknowledges the intricate operational environment of the investment industry. The industry is in active discussions with the government and the CRA to articulate their concerns and propose alternative solutions.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, among others, has voiced concerns regarding the timeline. Peter Bowen, the vice-president of tax and retirement research, highlighted the challenges many dealers and advisors face in meeting the July deadline. The Federation of Independent Dealers is advocating for a substantial extension, proposing at least a year-long delay to allow ample time for a successful implementation and to provide the industry with crucial additional information about the change.

The CRA, in its official response, indicated that no changes to the July 1 implementation date are currently planned. However, the agency has stated that any future decisions regarding the deadline will be communicated in a timely manner. The industry, however, is unified in its call for more time. The lack of clarity around system changes is causing considerable disruption. Industry players are working diligently to adapt their back-office systems to accommodate the tracking and distribution of GST/HST payments. The process of integrating these new financial flows is proving to be more complex and time-consuming than initially anticipated by the CRA. This includes the need for advisors to register for GST/HST numbers, adding another layer of operational adjustment.

Several firms are collaborating with fund companies, intermediaries like FundServ Inc., and SIMA to facilitate the necessary back-office system adjustments. Companies are seeking clarity on how the new rules will be applied to enable them to provide their advisors with information to determine whether they need to register for GST/HST numbers. The current uncertainty regarding the change has prompted many firms to adopt a cautious approach. Nelson Cheng, CEO of Sterling Mutuals Inc., pointed out that the CRA is requesting a significant shift in long-established industry practices, which will inherently be disruptive. He stated that his firm plans to advise its advisors to register to collect and remit GST as the July deadline approaches. While a small number of advisors are already registered, the vast majority have not needed to track this information previously.

The industry's concerns extend beyond just operational adjustments; they also encompass the need for comprehensive guidance and support from the CRA to ensure a smooth and compliant transition. The industry is asking for additional time to develop the necessary systems, clarify the regulatory specifics, and equip advisors with the required knowledge and tools to comply effectively with the new GST/HST requirements on trailer fees. The goal is to avoid potential disruption for both investors and advisors and ensure that the implementation is carried out in a clear and workable way





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GST/HST Trailer Fees CRA Investment Industry Implementation Delay

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