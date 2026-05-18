Investment Firm U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Offers Exposure to Gold Sector

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is primarily known for its domestic and offshore funds that focus on natural resources and emerging markets sectors. The CEO and chief investment officer of this firm are also involved in other activities related to minerals and gold. This article discusses the various opportunities offered by this investment firm for readers who are interested in gold and gold mining companies through different investment funds.

A boutique investment advisory firm is run by a CEO who also holds the post of chief investment officer. Their portfolio is primarily focused on natural resources and emerging markets sectors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. manages no-load mutual funds with various investment selection criteria. The company offers access to international gold companies through their gold funds and offers exposure to the gold sector through various investment avenues. This investment firm is distributed by U.S. Global Brokerage, Inc. The fund prospectus can be obtained by visiting the company's website or by calling their provided number





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Boutique Investment Advisory Firm Investment Funds CEO Chief Investment Officer Natural Resources Emerging Markets Gold Funds

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