Investigation Finds Mayor Ken Sim Breached Code of Conduct, Harassed Councillor Sean Orr

An investigation into Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim's behavior found that he breached the city's code of conduct and misused his influence to personally attack Coun. Sean Orr shortly after Orr was elected in 2025. The investigation was initiated after Orr filed a complaint against Sim in October, which pointed to two events: a press conference held at city hall on April 8, 2025 and a social media post from Sim on Oct. 4 that year.

An investigation into Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim 's behavior found that he breached the city's code of conduct and misused his influence to personally attack Coun.

Sean Orr shortly after Orr was elected in 2025. The investigation was initiated after Orr filed a complaint against Sim in October, which pointed to two events: a press conference held at city hall on April 8, 2025 and a social media post from Sim on Oct. 4 that year. The investigation, completed by Jamie Pytel of Kingsgate Legal, found that Sim violated the Code of Conduct when he held the press conference and misused the influence of his office.

It also found Sim 'objectively harassed' Orr at the press conference by suggesting he was antisemitic, creating a hostile environment for him as a newly elected councillor. The Oct. 4, 2025 post was determined to be a 'continuation of the harassment,' and the report suggests Sim issue a letter of apology to Orr, specifically for misusing the influence of his office and for his comments at the 2025 press conference, and a social media post.

COPE Vancouver called for the mayor to apologize and retract his statements, stating that Sim has 'created a hostile work environment' for councillors and city staff. Mayor Ken Sim is facing a lawsuit for defamation by councillor Sean Orr, who claims that Sim's claim that he was giving drugs to the public on Christmas Day damaged his reputation





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Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim Coun. Sean Orr Code Of Conduct Harassment Defamation Antisemitism Press Conference Social Media Post

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