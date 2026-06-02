Invasive Mosquitoes and California Serogroup Virus Detected in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky Region

Health officials in British Columbia have detected invasive mosquitoes and a virus that can cause brain swelling in humans in the Sea-to-Sky region north of Vancouver. The detection was made after an investigation into a cluster of childhood encephalitis cases in the region.

Health officials in British Columbia have detected invasive mosquitoes and a virus that can cause brain swelling in humans in the Sea-to-Sky region north of Vancouver.

The detection was made after an investigation into a cluster of childhood encephalitis cases in the region. According to Anya F. Smith, a senior scientist with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, researchers found two mosquito species that tested positive for California serogroup virus, a group of mosquito-borne viruses that can cause encephalitis and meningitis in humans. The detected virus levels were low, so the team was unable to confirm the specific strain of California serogroup virus that was found.

Among the mosquitoes detected with the virus were the northern house mosquito, which is native to Africa, Asia and Europe. The statement says there were 15 known cases of the virus in B.C. between 2009 and 2024, and no known cases in the Sea-to-Sky corridor in 2025.

Climate change is believed to be a contributing factor to the increase in mosquito populations, and health officials are urging people to be prepared for the possibility of more mosquito-borne illnesses in the future. Having a better understanding of the mosquito species that people living in B.C. are likely to encounter - and the viruses some of them can carry - will help inform preparedness, prevention and response efforts related to infections.

Health officials are working to educate the public about the risks associated with invasive mosquitoes and the importance of taking steps to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses. This includes using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water around homes and businesses. By taking these precautions, people can reduce their risk of getting infected with mosquito-borne illnesses





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Invasive Mosquitoes California Serogroup Virus Sea-To-Sky Region British Columbia Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

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