Saqijuq's Mobile Intervention Team pairs social workers with police in Nunavik to de-escalate crises, reduce arrests, and rebuild trust after years of community distrust.

Saqijuq's Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) is currently operating in Kuujjuaq, northern Quebec, to directly reduce police involvement, arrests, and the use of force during community interventions. This initiative represents a significant shift in how law enforcement handles sensitive situations in the region.

The program pairs trained intervention workers with police officers to address urgent social issues, including suicide prevention, mental health crises, intimate partner violence, and the safety of at-risk children. By integrating social services with law enforcement, the team aims to provide a softer, more appropriate response to civilian distress.

Also read Russia asks IOC to intervene after IIHF keeps world juniors in Canada without Russian team

Building Trust Through Social Work

The Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) operates under the Inuit-led organization Saqijuq, which established the unit in 2019 to address pressing local needs. The team has expanded to include operations in Puvirnituq, Kuujjuaq, and the most recent addition, Salluit. Co-ordinator Ariane Richard leads the Kuujjuaq unit, focusing on bringing softness to interventions that might otherwise escalate.

When not on call for emergency responses, MIT workers engage in prevention and community building. They participate in local events ranging from karaoke and volleyball to trick-or-treating. These activities are designed to build connections and familiarity between social workers and residents, ensuring that the team is seen as a resource for support rather than just enforcement.

Advertisement

Response to Police-Involved Shootings

The expansion of the Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) occurs against a backdrop of eroding trust between Inuit residents and the Nunavik Police Service. This tension has been significantly compounded by several high-profile incidents involving police use of force. Most notably, the community is still processing the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Joshua Papigatuk, which also resulted in injuries to his twin brother, Garnet.

The Papigatuk incident drew widespread attention across the province and intensified calls for judicial and policing reform. On November 4, marking the two-year anniversary of Joshua Papigatuk's death, his family and Garnet issued a formal statement to the National Assembly and Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. The release, published under the title Justice for Inuit, demanded immediate investments to overhaul local services, stating that Inuit dignity is suffering and lives are at risk.

Police De-escalation and Community Reactions

Law enforcement leadership acknowledges the value of the partnership. Capt. Mélanie Panneton, who commands the southeast division for the Nunavik Police Service, states that the Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) helps officers focus on de-escalation. She notes that working with social workers provides a learning opportunity to approach policing from a different angle, which is beneficial for complex situations.

Community stakeholders also view the program as a crucial step toward reconciliation. Caroline Simard, the director of youth protection for the Ungava coast, highlights that the presence of Saqijuq reduces stress for families. She explains that residents are often less frightened by social workers than by police, as there is a pervasive fear that child protective services will remove children and send them south, potentially separating families permanently.

Advertisement

Concrete Shifts in Officer Behavior

Direct interactions between officers and residents are already showing signs of change in daily operations. Const. Tommy Bertrand Dell'Accio, a Nunavik police officer, participated in a ride-along with the Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) in early November. The team was assisting a young girl who requested fairy wings and a wand, accessories that Const. Dell'Accio wore during the interaction.

Const. Dell'Accio reported that the child was so comforted by the presence of the intervention team that she asked for him to wear the accessories again on a subsequent visit. This anecdote illustrates the tangible impact of pairing police with social workers. It demonstrates how a focus on de-escalation and empathy can alter the outcome of an encounter from a potentially traumatic event to a supportive interaction.

Ongoing Challenges and Future Outlook

While the program shows promise, challenges remain in the broader context of public safety. Chief of the Nunavik Police Service, Jean-François Bernier, acknowledges that public trust is returning slowly. He admits that fatal interventions inevitably cause the community to question police actions, highlighting the difficult balance between maintaining order and respecting community sentiment.

The Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) continues to serve as a bridge between the Nunavik Police Service and the Inuit communities. As the region marks significant anniversaries of past tragedies, the program stands as a practical mechanism for reducing violence and building the relationships necessary for long-term peace and cooperation.