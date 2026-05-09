Introduction to Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his new political era

Peter Magyar, Hungary's new prime minister, pledged to restore democratic institutions and checks and balances, combat corruption, and strengthen Hungary's ties with the European Union. He also addressed the deep social divisions caused by his predecessor Viktor Orban's government.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar was sworn in as the country's new leader, promising to restore democratic institutions and governmental checks and balances, to crack down on alleged corruption, and to strengthen relations with the European Union .

The win of Magyar's centre-right Tisza party over Viktor Orban's nationalist-populist Fidesz gave Tisza a two-thirds parliamentary majority, marking the end of 16 years of autocratic rule. On his inaugural speech, Magyar called on Hungarians to attend an all-day celebration on Kossuth Square to mark his inauguration and the end of the Orban era. Many gathered at the celebration waved Hungarian and EU flags and wore Tisza T-shirts, marking a fresh political era in Hungary





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