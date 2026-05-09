Interviews with Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO, Mark Shapiro, and Toronto Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi on TVO and The Paikin Podcast

A collection of interviews featuring Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Toronto Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi, discussing topics such as the 2021 World Series, geopolitical tensions, and the Iranian diaspora in Canada.

Are you a die-hard Blue Jays fan? If so, this interview with Mark Shapiro , president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays , is a must-watch.

Shapiro discusses preparation, the sting of losing, and the relationships that matter most in a conversation with Steve Paikin on The Paikin Podcast. In another episode, Paikin and his co-host Janice Stein speak with Toronto Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi about the ongoing war in Iran and what the United States is failing to understand about Iran, as well as the reaction among the Iranian diaspora in Canada.

Steve Paikin spent 19 seasons as anchor of TVO's The Agenda before launching his own podcast. For more about Paikin's latest venture, check out his appearance on the 'Closer Look' podcast





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Blue Jays Mark Shapiro Geopolitics Donald Trump Chana Yoel David Rising Antisemitism In Canada Iranian Diaspora In Canada Iran Ongoing War Ali Ehsassi TVO The Agenda Steve Paikin Closer Look Podcast Toronto Liberal MP

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