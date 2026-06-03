Internet Computer's Double-Digit Rally Diverges From Bleeding Crypto Market

The Internet Computer token posts a significant gain despite $53 billion in market outflows. Analysis of Open Interest, funding rates, spot accumulation, and long/short ratios suggests the rally may be more than speculation.

The Internet Computer ( ICP ) token has delivered a significant double-digit percentage increase, standing in stark contrast to the broader cryptocurrency market which is experiencing substantial capital outflows.

According to recent data, the total crypto market has seen approximately $53 billion leave the ecosystem over the last 24 hours, making ICP's performance notably divergent. While speculative activity is evident and contributes to the upward price movement, a deeper analysis of market flows suggests the rebound may have a stronger foundation. Open Interest, which represents the total number of outstanding derivative contracts, has risen by over $15 million in the past day.

Concurrently, the weighted funding rate against this Open Interest has shifted into positive territory. A positive weighted funding rate is a bullish signal, indicating that traders paying to maintain long positions are confident enough to bear the cost, effectively channeling leveraged capital into the asset. This suggests that the rally is supported by more than just short-term speculation. Further support comes from spot market dynamics.

Prior to the recent price surge, ICP underwent a five-day period of steady accumulation, recording a net buy pressure of $5.67 million, which averages about $1.13 million per day. This consistent buying during the consolidation phase likely created a supportive base beneath the price, helping to balance the subsequent wave of speculative trading. The trend is reinforced by activity in the perpetual futures markets.

The Long/Short Ratio, a key metric that compares the volume of long versus short positions, has crossed above 1.0 to reach 1.12. This is the first sustained positive reading since April 18th, marking a shift in trader sentiment where long positions now dominate. Buying pressure was leads across major exchanges, with the notable exception of Binance, where selling volume slightly exceeded buying.

Despite that isolated exchange's activity, the overall consensus in the perpetual market remains bullish, with investors anticipating that the upward trend will continue. Technical analysis of liquidation levels also supports the bullish outlook. A liquidation heatmap, which shows clusters of potential forced liquidations, reveals a strong concentration of short positions above the current price. These clusters act as magnets, drawing price upward as those short positions get squeezed.

The nearest significant cluster sits near the $3.15 level, providing a clear short-term target. While there are some clusters of long positions below the price that could exert downward pressure, they have not yet built enough momentum to counter the current upward trajectory.

In summary, ICP's double-digit gain occurs against a backdrop of falling market caps, but is buttressed by five days of spot accumulation totaling $5.67 million, a Long/Short Ratio turning positive at 1.12 for the first time in weeks, and a liquidation heatmap that points to potential momentum targets above. While risks remain, the confluence of these factors gives the rally a reasonable chance of sustaining its momentum.

AMBCrypto, founded in 2018, operates with a mission to simplify and disseminate the latest developments in blockchain and cryptocurrency to its global audience. It has rapidly become a primary digital news source for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts, consistently reaching over a million readers each month





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Internet Computer ICP Cryptocurrency Market Analysis Spot Accumulation Long/Short Ratio Open Interest Funding Rate Price Rally Liquidation Heatmap

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