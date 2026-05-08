International Efforts Underway as Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Heads to Canary Islands

Spanish authorities prepare for the arrival of a hantavirus-affected cruise ship in the Canary Islands, as global health agencies coordinate evacuations and contact tracing. At least three deaths have been reported, with multiple countries involved in managing the outbreak.

Spanish authorities were preparing to receive more than 140 passengers and crew members aboard a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship , the MV Hondius, as it headed toward the Canary Islands .

Health officials in Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa, announced plans for a carefully managed evacuation upon the vessel's arrival, expected on Saturday or Sunday. The ship, which had been sailing with passengers from multiple countries, became the center of an international health response after several cases of hantavirus were confirmed, including at least three deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that while the outbreak is serious, the risk of a broader pandemic remains low due to the virus's limited human-to-human transmission capability. Meanwhile, governments around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, were coordinating evacuation efforts for their citizens still on board. The U.S. agreed to send a plane to repatriate its 17 citizens, while the British government chartered a flight for nearly two dozen of its nationals.

Health authorities across four continents were actively tracing and monitoring passengers who had disembarked before the outbreak was detected, as well as those who may have come into contact with infected individuals. In Canada, two passengers who left the ship on St. Helena were isolating at home, along with a third Canadian who was not on the vessel but may have been exposed during travel.

Quebec's health minister confirmed that this individual was under observation due to potential contact with an infected person. The situation underscored the challenges of managing infectious disease outbreaks in international settings, with authorities emphasizing the importance of swift contact tracing and isolation measures to prevent further spread





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