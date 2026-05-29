International Diplomacy, EV Rebates, Legal Plea and Playoff Pressure Lead Canadian News

A roundup of top stories includes China's foreign minister visiting Ottawa for trade talks, over $122 million in EV rebate claims with dealer payment delays, Kenneth Law to plead guilty to aiding suicide, StatCan's early Q1 GDP data on war and tariff impacts, and the Canadiens battling for their playoff lives.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Ottawa for a three-day visit, the first by a Chinese foreign minister in a decade. He is scheduled to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Mark Carney today.

This visit follows Prime Minister Carney's trip to China in January where he met with President Xi Jinping. That diplomatic engagement resulted in a preliminary trade agreement: Beijing agreed to lower or eliminate tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural products, while Canada agreed to reduce tariffs on some Chinese electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, federal data shows Canadians have claimed over $122 million in electric vehicle rebates since the program's reintroduction in February. More than 24,000 claims were filed in the first two and a half months, yet some car dealers report significant delays in receiving the rebate payments from the government, with some awaiting over $200,000, creating cash flow problems.

EV sales had dropped after the original rebate program was paused in January 2025 due to funding exhaustion, but they rebounded strongly in March after the program was restored. In legal news, Kenneth Law, a 60-year-old Ontario man at the center of an international probe, is expected to plead guilty today to 14 counts of aiding suicide. Prosecutors will withdraw more than a dozen murder charges.

Law is accused of operating websites that sold sodium nitrite and other substances usable for self-harm, shipping approximately 1,200 packages to individuals in over 40 countries, including the United Kingdom. Economically, Statistics Canada will release its first-quarter GDP report this morning, providing the initial assessment of how ongoing global tariffs and the outbreak of war in Iran impacted the Canadian economy. The agency's flash estimate indicates modest growth in January and February but suggests momentum stalled in March.

The oil and gas sector's seasonal maintenance was cited as a drag, even as the Iran war drove global energy prices higher. In sports, the Montreal Canadiens face a must-win Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. Montreal trails the series 3-1 after a 4-0 loss in Game 4.

A defeat tonight would extend the drought for a Canadian Stanley Cup champion to 33 seasons, as the 1992-93 Canadiens remain the last Canadian team to win the trophy. This roundup from The Canadian Press was first published on May 29, 2026





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