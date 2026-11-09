Nvidia CEO Huang admits affair with woman suspected of spying for China, shares fall 5%

Nvidia opened an internal investigation after CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged an affair with a business executive U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for China. Shares fell 5 percent as China dismissed the spying allegations as a smear campaign.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of being a spy for China, and the company has opened an internal investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Shares of the chip maker tumbled five per cent at the opening bell Monday following the disclosure. The investigation was announced on Sunday, after Huang acknowledged he had been intimate with a business executive who, according to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence determined was gathering information for China. China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the spying allegations on Monday, calling them a smear campaign against Beijing.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits to Affair Amid Spy Allegations

Nvidia Chips And Export Restrictions

Nvidia chips power many of the data centres and computing systems used to train and run artificial intelligence models. Its advanced processors have also been a focus of U.S. export restrictions aimed at limiting China's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology. Nvidia's stock slid US$14.27 to US$172.37 on the news. Shares had hit an all-time high last month, and the decline reflects investor concern over the investigation's potential impact on the company's leadership and strategy.

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Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., wrote that there is a small chance Huang is removed or steps down from the CEO post, saying Huang is not replaceable. He added that the situation will remain an overhang on shares near term.

On the heels of last week's Blue Tidal Wave this will also increase momentum for more regulatory scrutiny in the Beltway especially around China and chip restrictions at a time the AI Arms Race is heating up into its next gear between the US and China, Ives wrote. He noted there is a risk Huang could be removed as CEO depending on the board's investigation.

Leadership Disruption And AI Position

The disclosure adds to pressure on Nvidia, which is central to the global artificial intelligence race and has seen its valuation soar. The company's processors are critical to AI training and deployment, and any leadership disruption could affect its position in the market. The internal probe is ongoing, and the board's findings could determine Huang's future at the company. Nvidia has not commented further on the investigation beyond its initial announcement.