Internal Government Conflict Threatens Endangered Caribou in British Columbia

A controversy has emerged in British Columbia as the Ministry of Forests approved logging permits in critical southern mountain caribou habitats, despite explicit warnings and recommendations against the move from another government ministry.

For Mike James, the prospect of his first grandchild visiting the family cabin near Quesnel Lake is filled with hope, but it is also tinged with a growing sense of dread.

His hope is that the child will be able to witness the majestic presence of the southern mountain caribou, a species currently fighting for survival in the wilderness of British Columbia. These animals, often referred to as deep snow caribou, possess specialized snowshoe-like hooves that allow them to navigate treacherous, high-altitude terrains to feed on the specific lichens found in old-growth forests.

Their habitat primarily spans eastern British Columbia, stretching from north-central regions down toward the United States border, though small isolated populations exist in the west. Unfortunately, decades of aggressive logging have decimated these ancient forests, leaving the species in a precarious state. According to government data from 2023, the total population has plummeted to fewer than 1,400 individuals distributed across 18 fragmented herds. In the region surrounding James' family property, there are estimated to be fewer than 200 caribou.

The stability of this local population is now under threat due to a contentious decision by the provincial government. The Ministry of Forests granted logging permits to West Fraser Timber, a move that occurred despite a direct recommendation against such action from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. This internal government contradiction has left local residents and conservationists stunned. James expressed his disbelief, suggesting that the situation is akin to the wolf protecting the hen house.

He questioned how the government could justify issuing permits when biologists and scientific experts have explicitly warned that such activities would adversely impact a protected animal that is nearing extinction. The southern mountain caribou was officially listed as threatened under Canada's Species at Risk Act back in 2003, yet the actions of the Ministry of Forests appear to contradict the spirit and letter of that protection.

The core of the controversy lies in a July 2025 memo obtained by a group of concerned citizens. This document, issued by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, provides a detailed assessment of the potential damage caused by logging in four specific areas. The memo concludes that the proposed activity would encroach upon core habitats essential for the caribou's survival.

These undisturbed forests are not merely food sources; they are critical sanctuaries where caribou raise their calves and seek refuge from predators. The memo warns that commercial logging introduces cutblocks and roads into the landscape, which not only eliminates food sources but also creates corridors that make it significantly easier for predators, such as wolves, to hunt the caribou.

Furthermore, the memo highlights a concerning discrepancy in the data provided by West Fraser Timber. While the company claimed that new harvesting would be limited to 200 hectares across four permits, the ministry's analysis suggested the actual area for three of those blocks totaled 329.9 hectares. When considering various buffers, the total land disturbance could potentially reach 815.2 hectares.

Despite these stark warnings and data discrepancies, the Ministry of Forests proceeded to issue a permit for one of the contested areas approximately one month after the memo was written. Lucero Gonzales, a conservation and policy campaigner with the Wilderness Committee, pointed out that satellite imagery from early May confirms that logging has already taken place in the area.

Gonzales argues that this sequence of events reveals a systemic failure within the B.C. government, suggesting that the Ministry of Forests is prioritizing industrial interests over the survival of endangered species. She believes the ministry is acting with a sense of complete impunity, ignoring the advice of its fellow ministries and failing in its legal responsibility to uphold the Species at Risk Act.

In response to the backlash, the Ministry of Forests issued a statement explaining that their permit process involves a complex balancing act. They claim to consider a wide array of factors, including public safety, the general management of forest resources, and the input of caribou recovery specialists. According to the ministry, permits can be refused if the impacts on these values are deemed unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship defended its relationship with the Ministry of Forests, stating that it is standard operating procedure for one ministry to act as the primary decision-maker while receiving input from others. They noted that while they provided their expert recommendation in this instance, the final authority rested with the Ministry of Forests, describing this process as the normal course of business within the provincial government





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southern Mountain Caribou British Columbia Logging Species At Risk Act Habitat Conservation West Fraser Timber

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Columbia Premier Eby Optimistic About LNG Canada's Largest Private Sector Investment in Canadian HistoryBritish Columbia Premier David Eby expressed optimism that LNG Canada will make a final investment decision by the end of the year, which would be the largest private sector investment in Canadian history.

Read more »

Federal government invests $12-million in B.C. forestry sectorThe federal government has announced it is investing about $12 million in British Columbia's forestry sector, days after other tariff-hit Canadian industries were offered $1.5 billion in support.

Read more »

British Columbia Premier critical of reward for Alberta's 'bad behavior' over pipeline negotiationsBritish Columbia Premier David Eby criticizes the federal government for rewarding Alberta, accusing them of prioritizing projects based on threats of secession, and highlighting Alberta's lack of support for environmental protection.

Read more »

Eby says Ottawa is rewarding Alberta's 'bad behaviour' with pipeline agreementBritish Columbia Premier David Eby says the federal government is rewarding Alberta for “bad behaviour” by agreeing to push for a new bitumen pipeline to the West Coast.

Read more »