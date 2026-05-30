Interest in skilled trades on the rise, but path to certification can be bumpy

Experts say the journey to becoming a certified tradesperson is not always straightforward, despite rising interest in the skilled trades. Apprenticeship experts are looking for sound decision-making to turn youthful curiosity into rewarding careers.

Amid rising apprenticeship registrations and new funding to recruit more tradespeople, there's been an uptick of interest in skilled trades . Yet the path isn't always straightforward.

Experts buoyed by the current spotlight want sound decision-making to turn young Canadians' curiosity into careers. Whether changing a tire with the help of an air wrench or making sparks in a welding booth, thousands of students got hands-on at the Skills Canada National Competition in Toronto this week. Scores of students tried activities, played games, queried tradespeople and watched older teens and young adults compete in dozens of skilled trades and tech events, from cabinet building to hairstyling.

Intensely focused and dialed in, the young competitors - each already a winner in their home province or territory - were excited to showcase their skills and brimming with optimism about their futures. Experts say the journey isn't always straightforward and that apprenticeship experts are looking for sound decision-making to turn youthful curiosity into rewarding careers. Generally, apprentices rise through different levels; how many also depends on the trade.

They must register with an employer, log a pre-set number of working hours while supervised by an experienced journeyperson and attend periodic blocks of in-class training. At the end comes a final certification exam.

Investments from feds, province will help fast-track training, strengthen trades: B.C. trades schools While apprentices are working and earning money throughout, that final certification is important both for their own career potential and the sector overall, said Michelle Bussey, CEO of the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency, who was in Toronto for the Skills Canada competition. Stigma continues to persist about skilled trades, youth in the sector say.

People have to get over thinking about trades education as less than university, said Jacob Murphy, a Skills Canada competition alumni from Melfort, Sask. , who now works as a technologist in industrial engineering. Across Canada's trades, roughly 50 per cent of those starting apprenticeships actually finish them, said Canadian Apprenticeship Forum CEO France Daviault, whose non-profit advocacy group consults with governments and other stakeholders on apprenticeship policy.

Daviault said there are two major barriers: finding employers willing to sign on entry-level apprentices, since many can be reticent to do so, and apprentices juggling financial concerns. Canadian Apprenticeship Forum CEO France Daviault says a $6-billion investment announced by Ottawa this spring to boost the skilled trades is 'a really good start.

' You take 'a drastic salary cut' when you have to leave your paid job for eight weeks of mandatory in-class training and rely just on employment insurance during that time, she sai





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