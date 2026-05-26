Intensified Israeli Airstrike Kills Twelve in Eastern Lebanon Amid Troop Reinforcements

An Israeli bombing of Mashghara in the Bekaa Valley killed 12 civilians, prompting the call‑up of additional troops and rising tensions ahead of planned US‑brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel.

An Israel i airstrike on the village of Mashghara in the Bekaa Valley of eastern Lebanon killed twelve people, according to the Lebanese state‑run National News Agency.

The attack, which took place late on Monday, was part of a broader wave of intensive strikes that hit both southern and eastern parts of the country throughout the night. Rescue crews recovered the bodies from the rubble, confirming that the strike caused heavy civilian casualties. The Israeli military did not comment on the specific operation, but officials said the campaign was aimed at degrading Hezbollah infrastructure in the region.

An Israeli security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the defense forces have summoned an additional battalion to Lebanon, reinforcing the troops already deployed along the border. The escalation follows a public declaration by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he had authorized a more vigorous bombing campaign targeting Hezbollah positions across Lebanon.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Netanyahu warned that Israel would intensify its strikes, describing the forthcoming attacks as a means to “smite” the enemy. Hezbollah, in turn, has vowed to continue its fire against Israeli forces stationed in southern Lebanon and against towns in northern Israel, insisting that it will not cease hostilities until Israeli troops withdraw and daily airstrikes end.

The militant group recently boasted of deploying new fibre‑optic drones that have proven difficult for Israeli forces to intercept, delivering strikes on both Israeli soldiers and border villages. The rising violence comes just three days before diplomatic delegations from Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to meet in Washington for direct talks. Lebanese officials hope the talks will produce a cease‑fire, though Hezbollah has publicly opposed any negotiations that do not address its demands.

The humanitarian situation remains dire: more than one million Lebanese have been displaced since the conflict began in early March, after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel in solidarity with Iran. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that over 3,100 people have been killed and more than 9,600 injured by Israeli strikes since the war started.

Ambulance crews in the Nabatieh region have published video footage showing attacks on their vehicles that killed four paramedics, arguing that the evidence disproves Israeli claims that medical teams are being used to aid Hezbollah operations. The ongoing exchange of fire and the intensified air campaign underscore the fragile stability of the border area and the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further civilian loss of life





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